Smart Lead Magnets Creates Stunning Content Designed to Help Brands Capture Prospects

Newly launched company creates remarkable, engaging content to help brands capture fresh leads

Denver, CO (PRUnderground) February 26th, 2018

Smart Lead Magnets has just announced its official launch. The company is now working with clients who are interested in growing their brands through exceptional content that converts.

Creating content is critical for brands to thrive in today’s digital, consumer-centric environment. Many brands face challenges when it comes to curating high-quality content, however. Some of these challenges include the cost of in-house content creation and the time required to create remarkable content engages potential customers.

Smart Lead Magnets recognizes the challenges and frustrations faced by brands that need such content to grow.

“If you’re looking to level up your internet marketing strategy and you’re not using lead magnets, start now. Lead magnets are a crucial component of capturing leads, optimizing web traffic, and building a sales funnel that converts,” said Marie Green, founder of Smart Lead Magnets.

The company cites KISSmetrics data that asserts 96% of visitors going to websites aren’t actually ready to purchase. “People need more information to make buying decisions, and a lead magnet that can provide them with this resource is not only effective but also smart,” said Green.

With Smart Lead Magnets, brands get the results from professional lead magnets without the sacrifices. Clients receive ready-to-go lead magnets complete with rich imagery and vibrant copy designed to capture the interest of leads and help push them along the buyer’s journey.

Some of the lead magnet services offered include eBooks, checklists, mini guides, and more.

To get started, clients provide their brand information and lead magnet focus. Then, the Smart Lead Magnets team researches and designs the content to perfection. After the final product is delivered, the Smart Lead Magnets team will make needed adjustments to the client’s satisfaction. A recently published video offers details on how clients can leverage Smart Lead Magnets to best achieve their brand’s goals.

Smart Lead Magnets is now accepting new clients. For more information visit: http://www.smartleadmagnets.com/.

About Smart Lead Magnets

Smart Lead Magnets is a lead magnet creation service dedicated to helping clients grow their brands with stunning content.