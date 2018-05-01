Small Business Week News – Lance Bachmann to Keynote on Winning Locally Online at Rocks Digital 2018

Rocks Digital celebrates Small Business Week with announcement – Lance Bachmann, CEO of 1SEO I.T. Support & Digital Marketing, to keynote on winning locally online.

Dallas, Texas (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2018

It’s Small Business Week, and what better way to kick off this week in Dallas, Texas than to announce a powerful keynote speaker for the 2018 Rocks Digital Marketing Conference, held on June 29 and June 30 to celebrate Local Search Day and Social Media Day each year.

Celebrating it’s seventh year, Rocks Digital is excited to announce and welcome Lance Bachmann, founder and CEO of 1SEO I.T. Support & Digital Marketing, to the keynote speaker lineup.

Talk about a small business – 1SEO was founded in a hotel lobby over nine years ago, and has continued to grow into one of the leading digital marketing providers in the United States. Today, Bachmann and his team provide end-to-end solutions for their clientele, comprised of hundreds of businesses in countless industries, from niche to mainstream.

When asked about his keynote Bachmann had this to say: “I’m excited to have the honor to speak again at the 2018 Rocks Digital Marketing Conference. After speaking there several years, being invited back as a keynote speaker is a great accomplishment. This is one of my favorite conferences, and it’s a great chance to learn from the industry’s leaders!”

Conference organizers and cofounders Bernadette Coleman and Lissa Duty know all about growing small businesses, too. Both Coleman and Duty are founders of other companies created to help small businesses expand their digital footprint online.

Rocks Digital is more than just a conference. Rocks Digital is a digital marketing resource website that publishes daily, and the home website of the Rocks Digital Marketing Conference, created in 2014 by merging two local events, the DFW Rocks Social Media Day Conference founded by Lissa Duty, and The Local Social founded in 2013 by Bernadette Coleman.

Lissa Duty’s passion for social media is long-standing, being one of the first to host and organize an all-day Social Media Day conference in 2012. Bernadette Coleman, CEO of Advice Local, is dedicated to helping brick-and-mortar businesses of all sizes and brands take control, and manage and maintain their local presence online.

Working as a team, Coleman and Duty are committed to making sure that each year attendees get to mingle with the best and brightest in social media, SEO, local search, content, mobile and web strategies.

As Duty said: “We ROCK Local, Social and Mobile each and every day at Rocks Digital! For Small Business Week and every week thereafter – including the fantastic conference – we’ll continue to make a difference.”

As one of the largest digital marketing conferences in Texas, the Rocks Digital Marketing Conference attracts speakers and attendees from the United States and from around the world!

Join Rocks Digital in Dallas, Texas this year to celebrate Local Search Day on June 29 and Social Media Day on June 30.

About Rocks Digital Marketing Conference

Rocks Digital, the brainchild of Bernadette Coleman and Lissa Duty, was created by merging two national events – the Local Social founded in 2013 and DFW Rocks Social Media founded in 2012. Since 2014, the mission has been to provide digital marketers, business owners and marketing, SEO, local search and content professionals with the resources, information, and insights needed to be at the forefront of digital marketing.

The brand includes a resource site, an audio network, a Meetup group and proudly hosts two conferences each year. The Rocks Digital Marketing Conference is one of the largest national digital marketing conferences in the South! To learn more, visit www.RocksDigital.com or call Lissa Duty at (214) 763-4340.