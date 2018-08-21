Slice and Dice like a pro With the Gunter Wilhelm Kitchen Knives

Gunter Wilhelm® ProCut knife collections are designed for the professional chef and passionate cook. Made in Germany from premium high carbon steel and manufactured with state-of-the-art technologies, the ProCut knife delivers superior cutting characteristics.

U.S.A (PRUnderground) August 21st, 2018

Gunter Wilhelm® innovative and patented Triple-Tang handle design introduces a well-balanced blade with a beautiful look.

Triple tang for balance and control

Beautiful ABS Handle

Controlled multi stage heat treatment & ice hardening processes for hardness. durability and flexibility

Ergonomic handle and smart bolster™ design for comfort and control

Wide Blade sharp Heel

The latest German made Line from Gunter Wilhelm is The ProCut designed with three collections, The Lightening Collection, the first commercial cutlery collection with full tang Feature textured and antibacterial handle material for healthy and safe cooking, The Premier Collection, function and style designed for the home cook as stylish mirror-like surface, this well balanced fashionable tool will make you a professional chef, or at least will feel like. And Finally The Elegancy, The Thunder Collection a name well though. The Elegant ergonomic handle with SMART-BOLSTER™ design adding to the striking look.

Our ProCut Line, Made in Germany from premium high carbon steel and manufactured with state-of-the-art technologies, the ProCut knife delivers superior cutting characteristics. Gunter Wilhelm® ergonomic full-tang with Smart Bolster TM introduces a comfortable, well-balanced blade with a beautiful look.

The core of each ProCut knife for all three collections is made of reputable X50CrMoV15 High-Carbon Stainless steel alloy from the largest manufacturer in Germany, Thyssen Krupp

The specialized blades glide into ingredients with precision—so you can feel just as elegant carving leftover deli ham as you would be preparing sustainably farmed Kanpachi sashimi.

The ProCut Collections Includes:

· 8” & 10“ Chef Knife

· 5” & 7 “ Santoku Knife

· 7. 5 Nakiri Knife

· Bread Knife

· Carving Knife

· Cleaver Knife

· Paring Knife

· Carving Knife Set

· Cheese Knife

· Kitchen Scissors-Shears

· Kitchen Knife Block Sets

Gunter Wilhelm® selected an optimized multi-step manufacturing process, where the attention to details and fine workmanship bring out the beauty and comfort that are associated with our fine cutlery. The outcome is nothing less than outstanding and unmatched quality and value.

We thank each one of you! Your support and kind advice pushed us to improve ourselves and products. Each one of our product lines have been designed with you and your loved ones in mind and offers the ultimate culinary experience. We are proud to offer our products and to serve our customers. We will do our best to support and assist. We welcome you and invite you to join the Gunter Wilhelm family.

About Gunter Wilhelm

Incorporated in 2002, Gunter Wilhelm is accepted and recognized by professional chefs, celebrities and home cooks as an innovative and remarkable cutlery and cookware brand, combining high quality, advanced features and superior performance.