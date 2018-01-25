Slayer Lawn Seats, Pit Seats and General Admission (GA) Tickets with Promo Code from TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Slayer lawn seats, pit seats and general admission tickets (GA) for their 2018 farewell tour – add promo/coupon/discount code CONCERT to save.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic concert tickets for Slayer. This legendary heavy metal band has announced their 2018 worldwide farewell tour dates. Slayer will be headlining at outdoor pavilions and amphitheatres this summer and their supporting acts include: Anthrax, Testament, Behemoth and Lamb of God.

2018 Slayer Farewell Tour Dates:

5/10 – San Diego, CA at Valley View Casino Center

5/11 – Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre

5/13 – Sacramento, CA at Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo

5/16 – Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum

5/17 – Penticton, BC at South Okanagan Events Centre

5/19 – Calgary, AB at Big Four

5/20 – Edmonton, AB at Shaw Centre

5/22 – Winnipeg, MB at Bell MTS Place

5/24 – Minneapolis, MN at The Armory

5/25 – Chicago, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/27 – Detroit, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

5/29 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

5/30 – Montreal, QC at Place Bell

6/01 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun

6/02 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

6/04 – Reading, PA at Santander Arena

6/06 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

6/07 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center

6/09 – Pittsburgh, PA at KeyBank Pavilion

6/10 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

6/12 – Virginia Beach, VA at VUHL Amphitheater

6/14 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

6/15 – Orlando, FL at Orlando Amphiteater

6/17 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Centre

6/19 – Dallas, TX at The Bomb Factory

6/20 – Austin, TX at Austin 360 Amphitheater

