Skybooker Launching App That’s Set To Make Travel Bookings Easy By 2020

Carrollton, Texas (PRUnderground) January 11th, 2018

Located in Carrollton, Texas, a major online travel booking company, Skybooker, has just announced that it will soon be launching itself in India, the UAE, and the UK. With its mobile app in process, travel bookings are to become much easier, and available to everyone and anyone around the world within seconds.

With the increase in use of mobile devices, businesses are now focusing on optimizing their websites for mobile use and can also be seen launching mobile applications. The trend can be seen making a huge impact on travel booking agencies as well. Online booking tools and websites are being developed for the convenience of travelers.

Rise in Mobile Applications for Easier Bookings

Skybooker has said that since last minute travel and mobile bookings are at a rise as compared to desktop bookings, apps are only the next step to ensuring that businesses are at the top of their game and are providing the best solutions to people that love to travel whether it be nationally or internationally.

65% of tourists make hotel reservations the same day as their travel through a mobile device and the number is only increasing.

It also reported that ancillary services will be a major contributor to better services and will contribute to larger profits for travel companies, which leaves travel enthusiasts to wonder what more is to come.

Skybooker will also be launching its hotels booking engine by January 2018 allowing individuals to now book flights and hotel rooms from all in one place. Packages will also be introduced which will further reduce the cost of traveling encouraging explorers on a tight budget to travel more.

Contact:

Skybooker

support@skybooker.com

1-888-591 5929; 1-718-360-0660 (from abroad)

About Skybooker.com

SkyBooker.com is an online travel company with its head office located in Carrollton, Texas and branches in Canada, the UK and the UAE. It has been in the travel industry for over 15 years and is amongst the most successful travel booking agencies that offer the best travel deals available around the globe with exclusive online fares, freedom to change flights, competitive airfares on major routes and tour packages as well. Skybooker is widely used in most countries and has greatly helped individuals in making local and international travel easier.