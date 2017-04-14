Sky Lake Construction Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in the Willow Grande

Open house will showcase new homes and offer tours of construction operations

BRANDON, MISSISSIPPI (PRUnderground) April 14th, 2017

The team at Sky Lake Construction has announced an upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony that will unveil two of the company’s newly completed homes.

Residents of Rankin County and the surrounding areas will have the opportunity to attend the event. Guests will also be able to tour other homes in various stages of construction.

The event is being held in the Willow Grande subdivision at the rear of Castlewoods at 10am on April 20, 2017. The site address is 102 Willow Place, Brandon, MS 39047. Catering is being sponsored by Community Bank, and home furnishings have been provided by Tori Anderson with SOS Realty. Door prizes and gift certificates will be given away.

Sky Lake Construction is a family owned, local business committed to helping clients, especially first-time home buyers, purchase affordable homes with custom amenities. More information is available at http://www.skylakeconstruction.com .

Information about the ribbon cutting ceremony is available by connecting with Katie Millican at 662-429-9900 or info@skylakeconstruction.com .

About Sky Lake Construction

