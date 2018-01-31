SkinAlley Introduced Product Review Section

TX, USA (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

SkinAlley, a popular skin care discussion forum has added product review section. “In this section, anyone can post product review but the interesting feature will be product review from experts. Skin care specialists are invited to post reviews related to skin care product.” said the official SkinAlley Facebook account of the website.

Multiple skin care products ranging from creams, lotions, cosmetic products and several other brands are currently available in the market. Some of them, manufactured using harmful chemicals have been found to cause several incurable diseases. To protect themselves from the damage caused by skin care products, people are visiting forums like SkinAlley where they can interact with like minded people and get solutions.

“The review section on the SkinAlley website has been launched to help people in taking care of their skin better and protect themselves from diseases, ageing process etc. which are the common concerns that are discussed in the forum. Expect some major changes in the website in the coming years”, the editor of the website mentioned in SkinAlley Twitter account .

SkinAlley is a platform where people discuss about skin lightening, basic skin care, skin rejuvenation, acne and other skin problems like Melasma, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis etc. with other people who are facing the same problem to get treatment tips and suggestions. This forums also caters to people who are interested in trying out make up products, hair care products, eye care and even the latest fashion trends and ultimately diet and exercise which are necessary to obtain a healthy, glowing skin.

“People most of the time end up using the wrong product for their skin which can cause discoloration of the skin, allergies, breakouts etc. With the launch of the review section, the skin care experts at Skin Alley intend to reach out to people and aid them in choosing the product that is best suited for their skin or hair”, the moderator of the website mentioned.

SkinAlley has also launched new SkinAlley App which is available in Amazon for download where people can see a glimpse of new posts in the forum. It would be interesting to see how the app gets further enhanced. Melinda Greathouse, member and contributor of the forum said “I would like to meet new friends from across the globe through this app and get to know their skin care and hair care secrets.” The forum intends to reach out to a wider audience and solve their skin problems.

About SkinAlley

Skin Alley is a skin care community which is exclusively created for discussion of skin care related topics. People nowadays are more exposed to dust, smoke and other environmental pollutants and allergens which have led to several skin problems.

The community has separate forums where people can communicate with like minded folks and discuss multiple topics like skin lightening, rosacea, melasma, acne, eczema etc. By joining this community one can get first hand information about the multiple skin care products which can play a role in the protection of skin health.