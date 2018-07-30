Singer/Songwriter The Saylor Releases New Singles All Summer

The Saylor is Making the Most of Summer by Dropping New Music Every Two Weeks

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) July 30th, 2018

Electric, warm and radiant are just a few words to describe The Saylor’s sound. Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Saylor (a.k.a. Kevin Wharff) is taking music by storm with the release of a new single every two weeks. The singer holds nothing back in his music, being credited as a producer and songwriter for his tracks. With catchy melodies and significant lyrics, The Saylor is one to watch in music.

The Saylor also known as “The Bopper Dropper” is making the most of the summer as he releases new music every two weeks. The Saylor’s latest single “YOUNG” has vibrant melodic lyrics that will have listeners dancing. ‘Yachts in Calabasas” is a recently released single with exciting lyrics and a beat drop that is sure to have heads bopping. His electronic melodies are joined by charming hooks to create unforgettable summer hits.

With over 100k plays on Spotify in the last month, Kevin is quickly becoming one to watch in the music game. The up-and-coming artist released his first single “It’s Fire” last summer and garnered adoration from fans. His smooth vocals and electronic vibes help capture his mission in music; to make people dance.

Production for The Saylor is done by Kevin Wharff and Scott Griffin. Mixing and mastering is completed at Vaughn Music Studios by Mark Abrams and Scott Griffin.

You can find The Saylor’s music on all major music platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Music. You can hear Kevin’s latest single “YOUNG” on Spotify.

About The Saylor

The Saylor (a.k.a. The Bopper Dropper) is an artist from Columbus, Ohio. The Saylor formerly played in the funk band V!bes but his journey has taken him in a different direction. In order to have a more intimate relationship with his fans he’s pursuing a solo career to expose his true emotions.He draws inspiration from many genres including R&B and pop. The Saylor’s most exciting performance was for Victoria’s Secret models in NYC. You can follow The Saylor on Instagram.

