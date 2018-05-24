Singer/Songwriter Chris Sullivan Releases New EP "Dog Days" June 1st

A Long Time in The Making, "Dog Days" is Finally Ready to Share With The World

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 24th, 2018

Singer/songwriter Chris Sullivan has an infectious energy that he shares with the world through song. His latest EP “Dog Days” is no exception. Chris guides listeners through emotional ups and downs and provides a glimpse into the mind of a true artist. As a musician who isn’t tied to the conventions of genre, he uses his skill and intuition to create a memorable sound that’s all his own. “Dog Days” was recorded at Hybrid Audio Solutions, Charleston, SC. “Dog Days” will be available on all major music platforms, including iTunes, on June 1st.

“I’m really excited to share my new music with everyone..these songs mean a lot to me and it’s been a labor of love bringing them to life,” says Chris about the making of “Dog Days.”

A resident of historic Charleston, SC, Chris has taken his surroundings and used them to create a sound that’s both nostalgic and modern. His single, “By The Light Of the Radio” perfectly embodies that theme. The single beat out over 16,000 worldwide applicants in the International Songwriting Competition, where “By The Light of The Radio” took second place in the Americana category.

Currently, Chris is the midst of a packed performance schedule, with dates booked in cities up and down the East Coast. A US tour is in the works, with stops planned for all across the country. Chris is looking forward to announcing tour dates in the upcoming months.

About Chris Sullivan

Chris Sullivan is a singer/songwriter from South Carolina. His childhood in historic Charleston provided him with the exposure to music that fueled his drive to learn to create his own sound. Chris is inspired by a wide swath of musical styles, which is reflected in his work. Not bound by trends, he uses his talent and intuition to create deeply personal songs that resonate with audiences. In 2018, Chris’s single “By the Light of the Radio” took second place in the prestigious International Songwriting Competition in the Americana category. Chris still maintains a full performance schedule in and around the Charleston area. follow Chris on Facebook or Twitter (@youngsullivan), or go to www.youngsullivan.com.

