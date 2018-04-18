Simple Moving Labor Announces Survey, The State of Employee Relocation 2018

Simple Moving Labor, a leading provider of nationwide moving services, announces market research study to capture quantitative data around how employee relocation policies contribute to company success.

Human Resource leaders and relocation professionals across all industries are invited to collaborate on a unique piece of market research that highlights the operational challenges and organizational benefits of employee relocation in 2018.

“Employees are a company’s most valuable resource. Employee relocation doesn’t have to be a tedious or unpleasant function of your business’ operations, it can be a competitive advantage,” says SML VP of Relocation, Joshua Barnes.

Regulatory changes and shifts in the transportation and real estate markets are shrinking employee relocation budgets. While at the same time, corporate culture initiatives and a highly competitive recruiting environment mean talent acquisition and retention are vitally important.

“With the unemployment rate at a 17-year low, the hiring market is more competitive than ever. We’re gathering data on how former ‘fringe benefits’ like employee relocation policies are giving leading organizations a competitive edge,” said Barnes.

The survey is 100% confidential and as a thank-you, participants receive an advanced copy of the report at no charge.

