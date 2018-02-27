SilverLakes Screens Over 200 for Sudden Cardiac Arrest

SCA is one of the leading causes of death in young athletes and SilverLakes kicked off an initiative on Sunday to start screening thousands of athletes

Norco, California (PRUnderground) February 26th, 2018

On February 25th, SilverLakes kicked off a partnership with Heartfelt to screen for risks of Sudden Cardiac Arrest in young athletes. Each year, thousands of young athletes die from Sudden Cardiac Arrest – which can possibly be prevented through proactive heart screening – including an electrocardiogram (EKG) & echocardiogram (cardiac ultrasound). According to the American Heart Association, heart disease remains the No. 1 global cause of death and most sudden deaths in young athletes are attributed to cardiovascular disease. The event at SilverLakes kicked off with free screenings for 200 athletes, each valued at over $1,500.

“SilverLakes is fast becoming the largest center for youth athletics in Southern California and it’s paramount that we take a leadership position in educating and caring for the health of our athletes. Our partnership with Heartfelt begins this strategic effort and is focused on Sudden Cardiac Arrest, one of the leading causes of death for young athletes,” said RJ Brandes, founder of SilverLakes, in the City of Norco.

Attendees at the event included families directly touched by this disease in addition to key dignitaries from the City of Norco including Mayor Ted Hoffman and City Councilman Kevin Bash.

The event was made possible through the generous support of sponsors including; Sysco, Impact Canopy, Corona Regional Hospital, Adrienne Brandes, Realtor and many other generous contributors.

Future screenings will continue to be offered at SilverLakes as we kick off this exclusive partnership with Heartfelt. Stay tuned to SilverLakesPark.com for more information.

About SilverLakes

One of the largest soccer and equestrian complexes in the United States, SilverLakes encompasses 130-acres in Norco, California. The state-of-the-art facility has 24 soccer fields and five horse arenas, hosting more than 750k athletes and enthusiasts in its first year of operation. SilverLakes newest addition is a 6-acre outdoor concert venue called The Backyard. Our mission is to help children and families realize their full athletic potential while creating a family friendly venue and gathering place for all our guests to enjoy. For more information, please visit www.silverlakespark.com.