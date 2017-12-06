Silent Retreat Designed for Young Catholic Professional Women, College Students and Millennial Women

Young Catholic women from the Upper Midwest are invited to this special Silent Retreat. Learn more at https://fscc-calledtobe.org

Marquette, MI (PRUnderground) December 5th, 2017

Franciscan Sister Jacqueline Spaniola is one of the spiritual directors for this 3 day December 8-10, 2017 Silent Retreat at Marygrove Retreat Center, Garden, MI.

Reflecting on the value of a silent retreat, Sr. Jackie said “… how this one Retreat came about is a young woman said ‘I wish I had some quiet time that I would be able to really discern God’s Will’ and after that first Retreat that we gave it was so fruitful that we began to offer it more often because they just saw that they were able to see the patterns in their own life and now be able to discern daily things as well as discernment of God’s will for like more important issues in their lives…”

Marygrove Retreat Center is located on Michigan’s Garden Peninsula, a place of authentic beauty and quiet.

Expect a liturgy for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception to be celebrated at 8 p.m. Cost is $150 with meals and room and board included. Anyone attending the retreat that is discerning a religious vocation is assured assistance in Ignatian methods of prayer.

About Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity

Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity serve in Catholic Health Care, Education, Parishes and Campus Ministry outreach in the Southwest, Central and Upper Midwest United States. Learn more about the Franciscan Sisters’ latest ministries and vocations at https://fscc-calledtobe.org