Sigma Tax Pro Urges Tax Pros That Want to Keep Their Office Open All Year to Explore Their Options

Tax Pros are urged to consider adding additional services to supplement their yearly income

Delray Beach, FL (PRUnderground) May 25th, 2018

While many tax offices are only open for three to four months out of the year, there are a number of offices who would like to stay open longer, and continue to generate revenue. The issue they face is that with such a specialized field, how do they continue offering services outside of the standard filing season? Many preparers are already aware of traditional methods, such as amendments, prior year returns, and assisting clients with audits, however there are other non-traditional options that can generate substantial revenue.

When searching for ideas, keep in mind that as a tax professional, a trust is already established with the client based on the sensitivity of the information they’ve already shared. This trust can be utilized to offer other finance based services, such as credit repair, bookkeeping, accounting, or even financial planning. It is important to research thoroughly and select the best services based on tax pro preferences as well as the needs of the client base. By adding one or more of these offerings, the office and tax pro establish themselves as the go-to for all financial related issues, which will drive business for all services including tax prep.

Another option to consider is reselling tax software. By partnering with an existing professional tax software company, a tax pro can monetize their existing network or friends and fellow preparers and provide a much needed service to them. The reseller will be able to offer name brand software at a fraction of the original sale price, as well as customized technical support. The reseller then collects a fee from each funded bank product, which is how they generate the income.

No matter what revenue stream is selected, it is very important to stay active and available to taxpayers throughout the year. If the goal is to stay open all year, it won’t do any good if the office and staff do not seem accessible during the off season. This includes maintaining an active social media presence, as well as office hours. Also, set realistic expectations for clients, such as changing the outgoing voicemail to inform callers of updated hours. For example, if the office will only be open two days a week, let clients know that so they know not to expect a call back immediately.

About Sigma Tax Pro

Sigma Tax Pro provides a full range of essential tax software services for tax professionals. This includes industry leading professional tax software solutions as well as technical support, tax preparation support and client retention strategies. Sigma Tax Pro specializes in helping tax preparation firms expand their businesses, open new offices and increase their client base.