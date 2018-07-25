Sigma Tax Pro Reminds Tax Professionals To Take Advantage Of Continuing Education Forums

The IRS and other related organizations host forums around the country to provide information and training to preparers.

Each year the IRS hosts 5 conferences around the country, focusing on educating tax professionals on updates to tax law, as well as other topics of interest to the community. In an age of questionable news sources, this is one that is best heard directly from the source, rather than learning second hand via someone else’s understanding of the laws. They also cover topics related to ethics, federal tax law and updates, cyber security, and much more.

This is also a great opportunity to network with other preparers that might be otherwise separated geographically and pick their brains to learn what’s working in their area, and how you can use that to grow your own practice. You can freely exchange ideas without the fear that they will try to take your clients, and maybe even make a new friend as a bonus.

Another aspect to take advantage of is meeting with exhibitors and learning about the new technology and innovations around the industry. Companies related to many different aspects of the tax industry are there in person to meet with you and help you discover new products that can solve issues in your office and save you precious time during tax season. It’s also a great opportunity to meet the companies you are already working with and build a more personal relationship.

The IRS is not the only organization that puts on forums like this. The NATP and LTPA, as well as other groups, also put on well attended and informative seminars. The best thing to do is research the speakers and topics being covered at each event and decide what fits your practice best. Ian Gardner, of Sigma Tax Pro says, “It’s also fun to turn a trip to an IRS forum in to a vacation with the family. The Orlando forum, for example, is a great excuse to spend some time at Disney World.”

Catch the Sigma Tax Pro team at the Orlando IRS Forum this year in booth 523. Sigma Tax Pro provides a full range of essential services for tax pros. This includes industry leading software solutions as well as technical support, tax preparation support and client retention strategies. Sigma Tax Pro specializes in helping tax preparation firms expand their businesses, open new offices and increase their client base.

