Sigma Tax Pro recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States

Sigma Tax Pro has been recognized on Inc. 5000, a list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, for consistent and extraordinary growth over a multi-year period.

Delray Beach, FL (PRUnderground) August 14th, 2018

For the last 36 years, Inc. has recognized the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Inc. has acknowledged companies that have proven to achieve not only strong, but consistent growth as well. On average, companies that have been admitted onto the Inc. 5000 list in 2018 have established growth of over 500% since 2014. Some companies recognized by Inc. over the years include Microsoft, Oracle, GoPro, Under Armour, and many other prominent businesses. Sigma Tax Pro, a pioneering service bureau that supports tax professionals, has now joined the ranks of the prestigious companies being honored on this list.

Since its launch in 2013, Sigma Tax Pro has successfully demonstrated its ability to provide innovative professional tax preparer solutions to tax offices of all sizes. The company’s mission statement is simple: “…to enable tax preparers to maximize their revenue and increase client satisfaction.” With over one hundred Google Verified Reviews at a 5-star rating and becoming one of America’s fastest-growing companies, it is apparent that Sigma Tax Pro clients are quite content to say the least.

On the company’s induction to the Inc. 5000 list, CEO of Sigma Tax Pro, Mitch Elbarki states, “Our recognition by Inc. is attributed to our remarkable team and their deep and expansive understanding of our clients’ needs. Our team has continuously raised the bar in providing valuable solutions to tax professionals, while surpassing expectations. We are humbled by the acknowledgment from Inc. and will continue to strive for further growth by powering tax professionals for many years to come.”

About Sigma Tax Pro

Sigma Tax Pro is dedicated to providing professional tax preparation software solutions at the lowest prices available. Our mission is to enable tax preparers to maximize their revenue and increase client satisfaction. We understand our client’s needs and aim to provide premium customer service and committed tax preparation support. Our software products are powered by the leading developers of tax preparation software. The volume discounts we qualify for enable us to provide these software products at considerably lower prices than the industry standard. We then pass these savings on to our clients and offer numerous incentives and rebates that can take their tax preparation business to new levels. Sigma Tax Pro knows tax preparation and we power tax professionals.