Sigma Tax Pro Offers Advice to Tax Professionals in Preparation for Tax Day 2019

Delray Beach, FL (PRUnderground) July 31st, 2018

With tax season steadily approaching, coupled with the potential ramifications of the new Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, Sigma Tax Pro urges tax professionals to take proactive steps in reaching out to their clients sooner better than later. Sigma Tax Pro CEO, Mitch Elbarki advises “…with these revised tax laws being passed, this is a great opportunity for tax professionals to go the extra mile for their clients by sending them information in reference to these changes…constantly educating clients is one of the most surefire ways to keep a growing client-base for years to come.”

With the frequent developments posted by the IRS, Sigma Tax Pro advises tax preparers to stay updated on at least a weekly basis. The complexities of the tax reform, new forms and instructions, as well as tax consequences are just a few of the many areas that tax professionals need to understand as clearly as possible in order to answer client questions. In doing so, tax professionals can be sure to attain further client trust, confidence and loyalty.

There are several opportunities for tax practitioners to choose from in proactively reaching out to their clients: Monthly/quarterly e-mails, withholding checkups, business entity analysis, or even a full-on tax planning meeting. Elbarki also adds, “It’s also smart to filter and reach out to those specific clients that are the most likely to be heavily affected by the many tax changes.”

All in all, tax season may still seem to be far off, however with the many changes and potential ramifications of the TCJA, getting a head start on things may be a great idea for the benefit of your clients and the longevity of your tax business.

About Sigma Tax Pro

