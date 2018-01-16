sight Premiers Fashionable Vegan Leather Laptop Bags For Women on the Go

Sight offers cruelty-free laptops bags made of premium vegan leather that are durable and easy to maintain

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 16th, 2018

sight is an ethical fashion brand based in Los Angeles, CA. Designed and created for the modern woman’s lifestyle, sight introduces a brand of laptop bags using quality vegan leather that focus on both functionality and aesthetic.

The company’s founder Ellie Liao, developed the idea for sight while working as a traveling corporate accountant. “I was the kind of working professional you’d see in a coffee shop or at the airport carrying a laptop case in one hand while making sure my shoulder bag didn’t fall on the ground when trying to get my coffee or my boarding pass. I never liked redundancy [of carrying two bags], but it was so difficult to find a work bag that looks trendy while being functional,” says Liao.

High-end fashion designers aren’t laser focused on producing product for the working woman they seem to cater more towards the evening and after work looks and sight is reintroducing the idea of being a fashionable woman while working. Ellie Liao’s desire to create a fashion brand featuring not only aesthetic, but also functionality to fill the unsatisfied gap eventually led to the birth of sight.

“Every bag designed by sight goes through market research in advance and is aiming to fill the gap between the existing products offered and consumer demands,” Liao notes. “We only use top quality vegan leather which is not only animal-friendly. Since the handbags are durable, they can withstand weather conditions as well as ground placement. Sight’s goal by 2020 is to introduce the brand to more consumers who are sensitive to animal-cruelty. Brands do not have to include real furs and skins to be fashion forward around the world.

Sight plans to be the go to site for the tech savvy woman. The new collection has included 14 inch tote bags and 13 inch laptop sleeves. These laptop bags and sleeves will change the way people compartmentalize their belongings, making it easier to carry all the essentials in one bag.

About sight

sight is a tech laptop bag brand designed for modern women on the go. All of sight’s laptop bags are a refined result of delicate detailing for months, careful creation and marvelous craftsmanship by skilled artisans. Every handbag is designed with style, functionality, and comfort in mind. With artisans’ expertise and hard work, our handbags achieve the perfect look and designer quality.

As a sustainable fashion brand, sight uses premium quality vegan leather to support the animal cruelty-free industry.