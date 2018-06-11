Shuffled Ink is Making an Appearance at Origins Show in Columbus Ohio

GAMA’s Origins tabletop gaming convention returns to Columbus, Ohio for the 23rd year in a row from June 13 to 17. Custom card and board game manufacturer Shuffled Ink will be attending and networking among exhibitors and vendors.

The Greater Columbus Convention center will be hosting this annual event for the Game Manufacturers Association (GAMA). Board games, trading card games, live-action role-playing games, and role-playing games are all popular at Origins.

According to Experience Columbus, Origins was created to serve gaming in general, including wargames and miniatures gaming, which at the time tended to be less well represented at conventions like Gen Con and DragonCon. Events begin for as little as $2, visit the Origins website for registration information.

Shuffled Ink offers custom, in-house printing for all tabletop gaming needs. This family-owned business has the tools and experience to offer the highest quality printing in the shortest amount of time, cutting shipping costs and guaranteeing customer satisfaction.

“We’ve served tens of thousands of companies and individuals, creating completely unique custom playing cards, customized board games, personalized tarot and flash cards, and more,” said Charles Levin, CEO of Shuffled Ink.

“Whether you’re in need of promo cards for a show, small or large runs, or, card or games produced, our team can produce exactly what you want, when you want it, and in the format you need.” We offer USA service and accountability at China pricing and we use only top quality, safety-certifiable materials.” said Levin.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Shuffled Ink representatives, Lisa, Matthew and Jonathan Levin at the upcoming show. Visit Shuffled Ink’s website for more information on custom card and board game printing and any questions on the upcoming gaming convention.

About Shuffled Ink

Shuffled Ink is a marketing, sales, printing and manufacturing company in the toys and games industry. Founded in 1999, the company specializes in the creation of custom playing cards, tarot and flash cards, and card and board games for businesses and or individual gaming enthusiasts.