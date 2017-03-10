Shouvy Offers Natural Skin Lightening and Brightening Products

Customers can now shop the carefully crafted, effective products at the Shouvy website

(PRUnderground) March 10th, 2017

The team at Shouvy is pleased to announce their official launch. The company’s website is now live, giving customers everywhere an opportunity to browse and shop their line of all-natural skin lightening and brightening products.

Whether people are looking for a natural way to whiten or lighten their skin, Shouvy has an option. The products now available through Shouvy include Pure Gluta White Soap, Whitening Body Lotion, Underarm Whitening Cream, Whitening Masks, and Kojic Acid & Gluta White Soap.

Shouvy recognizes that many chemical-based whitening and lightening products can actually lead to skin damage. With their special formulas, Shouvy uses special Japanese methods to create effective, safe, and natural products. “One of the major benefits of using Shouvy’s unique products is that they are 100% safe to use with no side effects,” said the team at Shouvy.

Each Shouvy product has gone through extensive testing to ensure the height of quality standards for customers.

Shouvy’s team is proud to deliver innovative products for those who are looking to make their skin brighter and lighter. Shouvy pledges that none of their specialized products have any side effects.

Currently, customers wishing to try Shouvy can sign up for the company’s mailing list to receive an exclusive 10% discount on their purchase.

One recent customer commented, “Their packaging is so cute and everything they sent smells amazing…super excited to keep using this.”

Shouvy’s full line of products is now available online. Further details are available at http://www.shouvy.com/ .

About Shouvy

Shouvy is a leading-edge beauty brand delivering top-quality products that whiten, lighten, and brighten the skin.