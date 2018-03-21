Shen Yun Performance, Stay at the Beacon South Beach Hotel

This spring, Shen Yun will perform at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami…. stay while visiting Miami, the Beacon Hotel South Beach welcomes you!

Miami Beach, Florida, USA (PRUnderground) March 21st, 2018

Shen Yun Performance at Adrienne Arsht Center

Shen Yun is an impressive music and dance experience that people all over the world enjoy watching. This spring, Shen Yun will perform at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. Now is your chance to take part in this amazing experience. If you’re looking for a great place to stay while visiting Miami, the Beacon Hotel South Beach welcomes you!

When in Miami for the Shen Yun 2018 performance, you’ll want to stay at our boutique hotel for the following reasons:

There Are a Mix of Amenities Included

None of your needs go ignored at our hotel. We offer so many extras to keep our guests happy and comfortable. Our oceanfront hotel includes free daily breakfast, easy beach access right across the street, and free beach chairs and towels. If you’re looking to workout while visiting the area, we even have a 24/7 fitness room with new equipment.

You’ll be Close to the Adrienne Arsht Center

Shen Yun will be performing at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. One of the best things about staying at our Miami Beach hotel is you’ll be near the center, so transportation is of no concern. When staying at our South Beach hotel, you will also be only a few steps away from the highest rated restaurants, bars and nightlife in the Miami Beach area. This can make your stay even more enjoyable.

Relax and Enjoy a Comfy Hotel Room

After the show, you’ll want to head back to a great hotel room. Our art deco hotel rooms have plenty of space and feature luxury linens and toiletries to make your experience more relaxing. Our Ocean Drive hotel also offers in-room Nespresso machines and premium Wifi at no extra cost to you. You’ll feel at home!

Book Direct With Us and Save Even More

We offer extra savings to our hotel guests. When you book directly with us, we throw in extra amenities that you’re sure to love. We also offer extra savings if you stay longer, so feel free to extend your weekend trip and enjoy more than the Shen Yun performance. Are you ready to book your stay?

If you still need to buy your tickets for the Shen Yun performance, click here. Take a look at the seating guide to choose the perfect seats.

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.