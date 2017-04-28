Sheldon’s Pharmacy Receives the “High Flyer” Award at Indiana Immunization Awards Dinner

Sheldon's was one of the first pharmacies in Indiana to connect electronically to the state Indiana Immunization Registry.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

Sheldon’s Express, an ImmsLink pharmacy partner, named a “High Flyer” for their successful immunization program in Indiana.

In the annual Indiana Immunization Awards Dinner on Wednesday, Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy was presented with a “High Flyer award for their “willingness to partner with the community and educate on behalf of public health”. The dinner was hosted by the Indiana Immunization Action Coalition (IIAC), an organization whose mission is to reduce the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases through immunization education, advocacy, promotion, and statewide collaborative partnerships.”

Sheldon’s was one of the first community pharmacies in Indiana to connect electronically to the state immunization registry, CHIRP. This data exchange is bi-directional integrated seamlessly with their pharmacy management system, provided by their premiere partner, PioneerRx.

This secure immunization data exchange allows the pharmacists to report administered immunizations while the patient is receiving services and to review the patient’s immunization history as provided by the state registry along with an immunization forecast showing the current immunization status and identifying if they are due for a needed vaccine. All this occurs rapidly and embedded within the pharmacy workflow.

“When public private partnership come together for a common goal like programs that help prevent disease in populations everybody wins. At STC we consider it a privilege to be able to work with the Indiana public health department, Pioneer RX, and Sheldon’s Express pharmacy”, explains CEO Michael Popovich.

Since they started in January of 2016 they have provided over 3000 immunizations to their patients with this information being added to the state registry available for all providers in the state. They continue to access this information reviewing patient histories all designed to increase the protection of their customers to vaccine preventable disease. Many of the shots have been flu, but in part thanks to their bi-directional connection and their excellent staff, they have also given many Pneumococcal, Zoster, Meningitis and Tdap shots.

To learn more about IIAC, visit vaccinateindiana.org

####

About Sheldon’s Express

Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy was founded in Bowling Green, KY in 1988 by Steve and Terri Sheldon. Since then they have grown to 7 locations in KY and IN. Walk into any Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy and see what simply can be described as amazing. The Sheldon’s operate one of the largest single Independent drug stores in the country and while national averages range about 180 prescriptions daily, the Fairview branch in Bowling Green fills well over 1000 prescriptions in the 9 hours they are open daily.

About PioneerRX

Developed with the experience of over 35 years of pharmacy software development and support, PioneerRx was built from scratch to provide the pharmacy community with a solution that can grow as the industry changes for the next 35 years and beyond. PioneerRx delivers weekly improvements and cutting edge features that are designed to provide speed, simplicity, consistency and flexibility, however, their ultimate goal of development is to help pharmacies make more money. Leading the industry in first to market functionality in one seamlessly integrated package, PioneerRx Pharmacy Software has become one of the most successful and frequently talked about pharmacy systems in the United States.

About Scientific Technologies Corporation

There are tens of thousands of deaths each year from the flu. There are new measles cases occurring when it had been all but eradicated. Whooping cough still kills the young. The impact of pneumonia, cervical cancer, and many more diseases are diminished through the use of vaccines, public health prevention programs, and data intelligence. The battle is fought every day to ensure that individuals are prepared, proactive, and empowered for any event or outbreak — from bioterrorism and newly emerging disease, such as the Zika virus, to the old diseases that never left. Scientific Technologies Corporation (STC), a health technology innovation and services company, is on the front line of this battle with its mission to advance population health outcomes through information technology.