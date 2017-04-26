Shed of the Year 2017 – The Garden Shed Co, Brighton

This year’s programme is set to be no different & we can’t wait to see what kind of amazing creations are in store for us.

Brighton, East Sussex (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

It would be weird if we didn’t love sheds here at the Garden Shed Co. From your basic tool shed to tantalised Summer houses we like to think we see potential in all our products. However, this is nothing in comparison to the contestants that take part in Channel 4’s Shed of the Year competition. We are admittedly counting down the days

This year’s programme is set to be no different & we can’t wait to see what kind of amazing creations are in store for us. From 2007’s Roman Temple to 2015’s Inshriach Distillery we (think) we’ve seen it all. If you have your own creation or fancy having a go yourself, now is the time to apply! The closing date for entries to this year’s competition is 15th May. Click here if you’re taking part!

Of course, sheds aren’t just for doing up and putting on TV! With Summer just around the corner and our gardens about to be utilised again (hopefully) if you’re looking for garden sheds Brighton why not pop down to the Garden Shed Co’s showroom in Hassocks and take a look? Not only do we have a wide variety of shed and summer houses we also specialise in stunning garden rooms.

If you’re looking to add extra space to your property for either recreational or business purposes (a studio or office for example) garden rooms are the perfect alternative to extensive building work and disruption!

For more information about garden sheds and summerhouse Brighton visit our website at www.thegardenshedco.co.uk or, you can call our head office on 0151 559 0773, if you prefer to come and see for yourself, pop down to our showroom in Hassocks, we’d be happy to show you around and answer any of your questions!

And, don’t forget to tune in to this years Shed of the Year 2017 on Channel 4.

About The Garden Shed Co