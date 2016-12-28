ShareMusic World Music & Travel VR Project’s ADHD Founder Creates First MLOG – (Musical Vlog)

Best-Selling author and ADHD sufferer Austin Washington (“The Education of George Washington”) under his musical moniker Austin Bostin, accidentally created a new artform: the world’s first Mlog. Bored editing the video for his new Share Music VR project about music and travel in the most exotic places his world travel took him, he started jumping around and playing along with some teenage traditional drummers he’d filmed on a Japanese mountain top. He filmed his antics and guitar playing, remixed it with the origial footage, and added narration, accidentally creating a new, musical way to tell stories. When the Share Music’s executive producer (Austin’s dog, actually) found him lying exhausted on the floor, Austin panted, “It’s not a BLOG, it’s not a VLOG, and it’s not a MUSIC VIDEO. It’s a MLOG.” Share Music’s executive producer responded, sagely, “Woof.”

Austin’s “ADHD influenced”, critically lauded first book,”The Education of George Washington”,was Austin’s first cultural remix. (“The best book ever written about” George Washington [Robert Williams, Rooftop Review] [4.5 Amazon stars] ) His book combined laugh-out-loud humour with ground-breaking historical research, while conveying a hopeful, helpful message. With ShareMusic, “Austin Bostin” has a similar, musical goal: “Filming the Share Music project has already brought me to African villages, where I was inspired by a tribal chief; to the Japanese countryside, where I was inspired by a traditional drum master; and to a small German town where I learned from the first Montessori music professor in the world. These local trailblazers making music for the right reason are inspiring other kids – and grownups, too – to follow their own hearts as well as play their local culture’s music, rather than the manufactured music that Sony and Youtube promote. My goal with ShareMusic is to bring this inspiration into the 21st century, beginning with my Eureka-moment invention, the world’s first Mlog.”

Austin plans to release about 30 Share Music Mlogs in 2017. “A strict once-per-week schedule is not something an ADHD sufferer can easily do,” sighs Austin. Beyond the Mlogs, one of the most loved “gimmicks” among ShareMusic’s participants, thus far, has been the Share Music song. Musicians and singers Austin visits around the world add their own instrument and voices to the Share Music song. Austin Bostin plans, in 2017, to open up this world-wide collaborative ShareMusic project to anyone who wants to join, online or in “real life”.

The world’s first mlog can be seen at ShareMusic.com

http://www.ShareMusic.com/1

(note the “slash 1” at the end of the URL)

About ShareMusic (The Share Music Project)

ShareMusic is a VR (Virtual Reality) project about sharing music around the world. ShareMusic is also the home of the world’s first MLOG, a musical-video-travel blog.