SHARE Expands Mobility Services in Columbus with TNC Licensing

SHARE is excited to announce expanded service coverage in Columbus and plans for expansion in Ohio. SHARE just received a Transportation Network Company (TNC) license.

Columbus, OH (PRUnderground) May 29th, 2018

SHARE is excited to announce expanded service coverage in Columbus and plans for expansion in Ohio. SHARE received a Transportation Network Company (TNC) license from the Ohio Public Utilities Commission. SHARE is a scheduled microtransit service with dynamic routing to provide a frictionless experience for those who are transitioning from the car they drive, to the ride they SHARE.

Columbus may be one of the fastest growing cities in America, but it’s a different landscape than dense cities like Chicago, or New York – which is one of the reasons why the US DOT selected Columbus as the model for building a smart city. SHARE is working with employers, senior living communities, and schools to introduce microtransit services that are more efficient and have a lower total cost of operation. TNC licensing allows SHARE to work with businesses, schools, and senior communities that have underutilized vehicles. SHARE increase vehicle utilization by 3X (vs typical commercial vehicles) and there is an average of 5 riders per trip.

Mike Eckel Jr, COO, said: “Unlike other ride sharing services, we still train our drivers like professionals, just as a livery company would. This results in a higher caliber of drivers than other companies in the space. Being a TNC allows us to rapidly expand our fleet while allowing organizations to make their vehicles available in the SHARE vehicle marketplace. Basically, we save our customers money by making better use of vehicle assets in the community. In addition, we now have the ability leverage the power of the SHARE platform statewide as a TNC.”

Regarding SHARE’s growth in Columbus, Rich Langdale of NCT Ventures stated, “Columbus is the testing ground for smart city and new mobility technology. SHARE went through the Smart City Accelerator last year and we saw their vision for how to make microtransit work in our city. It’s great to see their growth and expansion in Ohio.”

SHARE, meanwhile, is thriving in Columbus. In the first quarter of 2018 alone, SHARE’s ridership has grown by 626%. SHARE’s dynamic routing and scheduled service provides the personalization that people are looking for, as commuters transition from the car they drive to the ride they share.

CEO, Ryan McManus, commented about SHARE’s presence in Columbus, “We have been operating quietly in Columbus since October 2017, as we built out the infrastructure and technology that fits the needs of employers, senior living communities, and schools. We are looking beyond Columbus to our next city later this year but right now we have people in Columbus that need rides. We have been rewarded when we focus on serving those who need it most. Shared mobility is a great equalizer and it will allow us to bring jobs, education, and healthcare into communities.”

Since SHARE recently became a TNC, the company now has a vastly increased and growing capacity to serve customers. With many people going car-free over the past several years and even more forecasted over the next 5, SHARE is positioned to pick up the slack left by other ride providers. Learn more, at RideWithShare.com.

About SHARE

SHARE brings shared mobility to communities that lack the density for mass transit. First and last mile transportation is part of the SHARE solution and we develop dynamic transportation demand systems to increase access and decrease costs for riders. We know that access to transportation is far from equal, and we are breaking down old-world business models to pave the way for the future of transportation. Our software allows us to quickly create ride-share groups and routes that will deliver riders safely to their destination as quickly and cost efficiently as possible. When possible, we make use of electric vehicles, and our software has been built with an eye toward the future, as we’re planning today for autonomous vehicles.

SHARE is now operating transportation services in Columbus, OH. SHARE services are available through participating employers, schools and senior living communities.

SHARE, DBA of AVE AutoMedia Inc, was founded in 2016 with an investment from Jaguar Land Rover. SHARE is a graduate of the 2017 Singularity University Smart City Accelerator. SHARE was recognized at CES 2018 with a $10,000 award from Trend Forward Capital for outstanding automotive innovation. Learn more at RideWithSHARE.com