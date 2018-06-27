SHARE a Ride to the Smart Columbus Experience Center Grand Opening

Join us as we celebrate the Grand Opening of the Smart Columbus Experience Center, where you’ll see, touch and hear about the future of mobility in our city and discover the simple ways you can accelerate Columbus’ journey to becoming a smart city. SHARE will be running free transportation service to anyone that schedules a ride to the Smart Mobility Block Party.

Schedule your ride by choosing what time you want to arrive. We have routes starting at 9:00 am and we have return routes starting at noon until 2 pm.

Columbus, OH (PRUnderground) June 27th, 2018

SHARE is offering free rides in Columbus, OH on June 30th to the Grand Opening of the Smart Columbus Experience Center. To celebrate the event, SHARE and other transit providers will be on-site for the event. This event highlights the progress and change that is happening in Columbus, OH. As the city of Columbus transforms its infrustructure to become a smart city, events like this are an opportunity for the public to learn about how new transportation options, like SHARE, can work for them. SHARE is a microtransit service for scheduling the rides you take the most. SHARE picks you up at your door and connects you with other riders going the same way at the same time.

Join us as we celebrate the Grand Opening of the Smart Columbus Experience Center, where you’ll see, touch and hear about the future of mobility in our city and discover the simple ways you can accelerate Columbus’ journey to becoming a smart city. SHARE will be running free transportation service to anyone that schedules a ride to the Smart Mobility Block Party.

Schedule your ride by choosing what time you want to arrive. We have routes starting at 9:00 am and we have return routes starting at noon until 2 pm.

SHARE will be on hand to help you start riding with SHARE. SHARe will be giving away rides and t-shirts. Plus, you can get a free ride to the event by signing up in advance at https://www.ridewithshare.com/blockparty

At the event, you will also have the opportunity to:

Test Drive an Electric Vehicle

Experience firsthand how electric vehicles are a more exciting, convenient, sustainable and affordable way to get around our great city. Take a drive in a BMW i3, Chevy Bolt, Chevy Bolt, Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Clarity, Mercedes-Benz GLE 550e, Nissan LEAF, Tesla Model S or Tesla Model X! Register now for your test drive.

Discover Your Transit Options

Learn about and experience all of Columbus’ shared mobility options. Climb aboard vehicles from COTA, CoGo Bike Share, EmpowerBus, Zipcar, Lyft, MORPC’s Gohio Commute, SHARE, Chariot, Hopper Carts and Yellow Cab of Columbus.

Learn how to travel around Columbus safely by bike with a “How We Roll” educational training ride for adults from YayBikes! at 9:00 or 12:00, and a kid’s bike safety workshop from the City of Columbus Department of Public Health.

Win Prizes and Free Rides

Participate in mobility demonstrations for chances to win prizes including a $100 Lyft gift card, $100 Zipcar gift card, 31-day COTA pass and facility tour, a free one-year membership to CoGo, free food from food trucks and more!

Learn more at www.smartcbus.com/experiencecenter.

About SHARE

SHARE brings shared mobility to communities that lack the density for mass transit. First and last mile transportation is part of the SHARE solution and we develop dynamic transportation demand systems to increase access and decrease costs for riders. We know that access to transportation is far from equal, and we are breaking down old-world business models to pave the way for the future of transportation. Our software allows us to quickly create ride-share groups and routes that will deliver riders safely to their destination as quickly and cost efficiently as possible. When possible, we make use of electric vehicles, and our software has been built with an eye toward the future, as we’re planning today for autonomous vehicles.

SHARE is now operating transportation services in Columbus, OH. SHARE services are available through participating employers, schools and senior living communities.

SHARE, DBA of AVE AutoMedia Inc, was founded in 2016 with an investment from Jaguar Land Rover. SHARE is a graduate of the 2017 Singularity University Smart City Accelerator. SHARE was recognized at CES 2018 with a $10,000 award from Trend Forward Capital for outstanding automotive innovation. Learn more at RideWithSHARE.com