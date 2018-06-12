Shapoorji Pallonji Launches Exciting Real Estate Project Shapoorji Mumbai Dreams in Mulund, Mumbai

Finding a remarkable home in Mumbai has become much more simple. Shapoorji Mumbai Dreams in Mulund is exceeding even high expectations.

Mumbai, India (PRUnderground) June 12th, 2018

For a number of very good reasons the demand for quality places to live in and around Mumbai are rising every day. This has created some obstacles for individuals and families not wanting to accept “second-class” choices, or less-than-ideal options. The good news is local real estate experts Shapoorji Pallonji are stepping up to help offer a very compelling answer to this question with their new real estate project Shapoorji Mumbai Dreams in Mulund. Not only are the homes of the highest quality, but Mulund has consistently won praise as a great place in Mumbai for a person interested in a high-quality of life to live. Shapoorji is quite passionate about the elegantly designed residential enclave, soon to be ready to be occupied.

“Here’s a great chance to live the Mumbai Dream,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “We’d recommend, for those interested, to explore this opportunity before you end up looking back at it in regret when others take the homes available. We believe in Mumbai Dreams completely.”

According to Shapoorji Pallonji Mumbai Dreams in Mulund, there will ultimately be over 1500 luxury homes in their township. One BHK, two BHK, and three BHK flats will all be available, packed with special features and amenities of all kinds. Some of the more impressive highlights in this area include very impressive Grand Entrances, large and attractive walkways, excellent parking space unlike many areas in Mumbai, a huge corridor, fast and reliable elevators, and experienced and thoughtful housekeeping services made available to help remove the small stresses of home life and keep up the spotless interiors.

A special effort has been to deliver an experience of spaciousness and freedom within the homes, a product of the hard work of one of Mumbai’s most skilled architects.

In addition to the amenities in the home and on its immediate grounds, in the plans for the community are a number of impressive offerings, like a first-class fitness center, jogging path, clubhouse, a swimming pool, tennis courts, yoga deck, place to play basketball, a play ground for children, and a party hall, to name just some of what’s in the works.

The initial feedback for Pallonji Mumbai Dreams in Mulund have been very positive and enthusiastic.

Ravan S., from Mumbai, said in a five-star review, “I am quite unhappy with my current small apartment, but since I am in the tech center with a very good position I have been looking for something much larger, in a better, less crowded neighborhood. After speaking to Pallonji and seeing the Pallonji Mumbai Dreams in Mulund, I am quite certain this will be the place for me. I can’t wait for the doors to open!”

Information on prices and the grand opening of the project can be found updated on a regular basis on the company website.

For more information be sure to visit http://www.shapoorjipallonjimumbaidreams.in.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Group

Shapoorji Pallonji Group is a name to count among the top builders within the real estate sector. This group constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and vast multi-business conglomerate. The group which has a 150-year legacy bridges the initial celebrated structures of our country and the contemporary wonders. Come and explore the illustrious journey spanning over the last 150 years. Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate under the exceptional leadership of the core team is all set to innovate and adapt to the ever-evolving market. The company endeavors to craft architectural icons that compliment and elevate their brand reputation.