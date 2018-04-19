SFM CEO Jason Clement and Sports Tourism Industry Boom Take Center Stage in Minneapolis with National Association of Sports Commissions’ Annual Symposium

The Sports Facilities Management (SFM) roster includes travel sports destinations, community recreation centers, and family entertainment facilities.

Clearwater, FL (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2018

The industry leading outsourced sports tourism and community recreation management firm, the Sports Facilities Management (SFM) founder and CEO Jason Clement will be speaking on industry trends and recent developments at the National Association of Sports Commissions’ annual symposium April 23-26. The event, held this year in Minneapolis, MN attracts hundreds of sports tourism leaders, sports tourism destinations, conventions and visitors bureaus, and events rights holders from across the United States. Clement, will be teaming with Jon Schmieder of the sports commission consultancy Huddle Up Group to speak on Optimizing Sports Tourism Destinations.

“The sports tourism industry is booming, and there are hundreds of communities looking to create their differentiator as an attractive destination for sports,” says SFM CEO Jason Clement. “We are looking forward to unpacking the importance of long-term planning, team development, operational excellence, and how to create an unparalleled guest experience.”

Featured on the TODAY show, HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, as well as TIMES and Forbes, the sports tourism industry itself and SFM’s sister firm SFA, hit the limelight in 2017. The industry, recently valued by Wintergreen Research, Inc at $15 billion, is predicted to double in size in the next several years. Early adopters like Gatlinburg, Tennessee’s Rocky Top Sports World and Myrtle Beach’s Myrtle Beach Sports Center have known the power of sports tourism for several years. The city of Myrtle Beach has reported $90 million in economic impact from its sports assets including the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, Grand Park, Ashley Booth Field, Doug Shaw Stadium and others.

With a current portfolio including the $70 million Hoover Metropolitan Complex and the $48 million Rocky Mount Event Center, Clement’s firm brings a real-world perspective to the NASC speaking session and to each new project.

“This year’s NASC conference will be the coming out party for the newest generation of sports tourism complexes being developed in some very popular destinations.” Clement shares, “SFM will be unveiling the development of the Panama City Beach Sports Park located at ‘the world’s most beautiful beaches’ and the Cedar Point Indoor Sports Center located at ‘the roller coaster capital of the world’.”

“At SFM, we are passionate about pairing the very best sports travel destinations with the fastest growing tournaments, showcases and events. For many communities, outsourced management is the best option to operate the facility because it’s very different from traditional parks and recreation programs.” Clement says, “To operate one of these facilities effectively is to partner with local CVB’s and Sports Commissions to be a national booking agency, PR and marketing firm, recruiting service, sponsorship sales, and leadership engine all rolled into one. It’s not something most communities are well-prepared to do.”

About The Sports Facilities Advisory | The Sports Facilities Management

