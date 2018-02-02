SFA Receives Clearwater Large Business of the Year Award

Owners Dev Pathik, Jason Clement, and Eric Sullivan received the award from the Clearwater Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Clearwater, FL (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

The Sports Facilities Advisory (SFA), was named the 2018 Clearwater Large Business of the Year this past Friday. The award was shared during the Annual Clearwater Regional Chamber Meeting held at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort. Among hundreds of attendees, SFA’s founder and CEO Dev Pathik, co-founder Jason Clement, partner Eric Sullivan, and general council Bruce Rector were on hand to receive the award. Clement and Pathik shared their gratitude and appreciation for the acknowledgment.

“Our business is rooted in the world of youth and amateur sports. Fewer kids are playing sport today than was the case ten or twenty years ago and that this impacts communities across the country in many ways.” Says Pathik “We’re dedicated to improving access to sport for all as well as creating sustainable sports operations.”

The award was in response to SFA’s impact in the world, its impact on the Clearwater Economy through jobs creation and tourism spend, SFA’s staff community involvement, and the company growth over the past five years that has included the Sports Facilities Management (SFM), Bo Jackson’s Elite Sports, Empower Adventures, and many other investments.

About The Sports Facilities Advisory | The Sports Facilities Management

The Sports Facilities Advisory & Sports Facilities Management (SFA | SFM) are leading resources in recreation facility planning and management. Since 2003 the company has helped more than 1,000 communities to plan, fund, or optimize more than $6 Billion in community based sport and recreation assets.