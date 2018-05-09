Seven Artists Added to Citadel Country Spirit USA Final Lineup

Three-Day Country Music Festival is August 24 to 26; Ticket Prices Increase on June 1

Glenmoore, PA (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2018

Seven country music artists have been added to the Citadel Country Spirit USA final lineup on the main stage. The three-day country music festival comes to Chester County’s Brandywine Valley August 24-26, 2018.

On Friday, August 24, Brett Young, named as the only country music act on Billboard’s Top 10 New Artists and recent winner of the Academy of Country Music Award for Best New Male Vocalist, and Cassadee Pope, an award-winning, chart-topping solo artist who was the first female winner of “The Voice,” join the lineup, including headliner Alabama and Dustin Lynch, known for his red hot live performances.

In addition to headliner Toby Keith and Trace Adkins, Tyler Farr, a high-energy, platinum-selling artist with back-to-back No. 1 singles; High Valley, recently earning their first ACM nomination and first Top 10 single both in one week; and Jimmie Allen, an up-and-coming breakthrough sensation, take the main stage on Saturday, August 25.

On Sunday, August 26, Michael Ray, a platinum-selling No. 1 hit-maker lauded for his live shows by the likes of USA Today, and Danielle Bradbery, who at 21-years-of-age recently released her second album and was winner of “The Voice” Season 4, are in the lineup, including headliner Brad Paisley and Jake Owen, who delights summertime concert-goers with his sweet spot for all-American nostalgia.

The first-ever Citadel Country Spirit USA, being held at Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds, 5 Nantmeal Road, will feature more than 20 country music artists on two stages. A local band competition for three performances on the “Citadel Rising Star Stage” will be announced soon.

While great music is the main attraction, attendees will be treated to a spectacular festival experience, a country music celebration with an array of activities, food and libations to please every palate – from Sierra Nevada for beer drinkers to wine and spirits at the Barefoot Wine Garden and Jose Cuervo Saloon.

The country music spectacular comes to Chester County from the producer of Country Summer, Northern California’s biggest country music festival celebrating its fifth annual event in June. Hosted by the Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau (CVB), thousands of fans from across the nation are projected to attend. The venue has a capacity of 15,000 daily.

Single-day tickets, priced from $79, and Three-Day Early Bird Passes, starting from $219, are on sale now at www.countryspiritusa.com. Ticket prices increase on June 1. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

In addition to Citadel and the Chester County CVB, sponsors to date include: Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in U.S. competitions; Proximo Spirits, Inc., best known for importing and distributing Jose Cuervo; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., one of America’s premier craft breweries; and Etix, an international ticket service provider.

About Citadel Country Spirit USA

The producers of Country Summer, Northern California’s biggest country music festival, proudly present Citadel Country Spirit USA, an inaugural, three-day country music spectacular created to be the foremost annual country music festival in the Mid-Atlantic region. While country music artists are the main attraction, great festivals are more than great music. Located at the prestigious Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show Grounds in beautiful Chester County, Pennsylvania, Citadel Country Spirit USA will be a destination country celebration with an array of activities, food and libations to please every palate — from Sierra Nevada for beer drinkers to wine and spirits at the Barefoot Wine Garden and Jose Cuervo Saloon.

