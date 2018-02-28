Service Your Vehicle With Brown’s Car Stores

There are several steps you can take to get your car ready for weekend getaways or long road trips during the warmer months and Brown's Car Stores is here to help!

1. Wash and detail your car.

Salt on the roads from winter weather can collect on your vehicle and, if not washed off, can cause damage to the paint and undercarriage.

2. Check the tires.

For every 10 degrees Fahrenheit, tire pressure changes roughly 1 pound per square inch, so it’s important to ensure your tires are properly inflated to maximize fuel economy and steering response.

3. Check wiper blades and wiper fluid.

The average wiper blade will last 6 months to 1 year. Harsh winter weather and debris from the road can wear on your wipers and use up your washer fluid.

4. Change the oil and oil filter.

Oil changes are an important part of maintaining your vehicle. It promotes vehicle longevity, improves gas mileage, cools engine components and maintains engine lubrication.

5. Rotate the tires.

A good rule is to rotate tires every 5,000 miles and it will help extend the tread life of your tires.

6. Flush and fill your cooling system.

This is important to protect against engine failure and flushing if often recommended every two years, or 24,000 miles for most vehicles.

7. Check the battery.

Make sure battery posts and connections are secure and free of corrosion.

8. Change your cabin air filter.

The cabin air filter, cleans the air that comes into the interior through the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system. It catches dust, pollen and other airborne material that can make riding in a car unpleasant, particularly if you have allergies or other respiratory problems.

