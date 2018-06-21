Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry: Your Dentist in Clairemont is offering a New Patient Special!

Summer is around the corner, and everyone is trying to look amazing during this season. Some begin healthy diets to lose the extra weight they gained during the end of the last year celebrations. Although it's almost summer, some people are just starting to work on their New Year's resolutions. As summer is getting closer and closer, we look for new clothes to look fantastic. We make some plans to spend some quality time with friends and family at the beach too. But, we kind forget about something essential here.

san diego, California (PRUnderground) June 21st, 2018

Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry: Y​our Dentist in Clairemont is offering a New Patient Special!

Summer is around the corner, and everyone is trying to look amazing during this season. Some begin healthy diets to lose the extra weight they gained during the end of the last year celebrations. Although it’s almost summer, some people are just starting to work on their New Year’s resolutions. As summer is getting closer and closer, we look for new clothes to look fantastic. We make some plans to spend some quality time with friends and family at the beach too. But, we kind forget about something essential here.

As we need to see our dentist at least twice a year, this will be the perfect timing to do it! Our dental health is important too since to amazingly enjoy the benefits of life we need to be healthy. Nobody enjoys summer if one or more teeth are hurting. The pain can be due to a lot of factors, but it is a pain after all, and we need to do something about it in order to feel great and have fun.

Some people don’t go to a dentist because they say that they don’t have enough time to have a dental examination. Some others say that dentistry is very expensive. The truth is that sometimes we forget that it is for our own good. Actually, some people are afraid of going to a dentist because they believe it will be a painful experience.

In our dental office, we always encourage patients to have a good routine of dental hygiene and also, to have regular check-ups with the dentist, this to prevent future dental problems. As part of encouraging our patients to take care of their teeth, we decided to offer a special price of $ 39 for new patients. This promotion includes complete dental examination, digital X-Rays and basic teeth cleaning for only $ 39! At Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry we always focus efforts on making the message of healthy and strong teeth go as far as possible!

During a dental consultation, the dentist can detect a dental problem at early stages. For example, if you have some cavities, a dentist can find them before is too late. If you have untreated cavities, you are at risk of developing severe complications that can lead to root canals treatments or even dental extractions in order to fix it.

Plus, you need to have a professional dental cleaning at least twice a year to avoid gums diseases. Brushing and flossing your teeth is essential to keep your teeth healthy. However, brushing isn’t enough to eliminate dental plaque and tartar. Only a dentist or hygienist can remove tartar from your teeth. You can take advantage of our New Patient Special to improve your smile this summer. Everybody wants to have a fantastic body this summer, but don’t forget that wearing a white and healthy smile to match with it will be awesome too! Don’t forget to visit us on our social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, we share interesting content every day!

About Serena San Diego Dentist

Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry offers top quality of dentistry in Clairemont, San Diego at affordable pricing! Dr. Serena Kurt has created more than 20,000 crowns and veneers during her 20 years of professional experience.

As your official Clairemont, San Diego dentist and dental implant provider, Dr. Serena Kurt will ensure that you get only the finest and most suitable dental care that you cannot simply find anywhere else!