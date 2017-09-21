Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Will Help Couples for the Perfect Smile on Their Wedding

Clairemont, San Diego (PRUnderground) September 21st, 2017

Special moments last forever, and for that, you want to look your best. Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is proud to announce their “Save the Date: Teeth Whitening Sweepstakes” to make your wedding perfect. Nothing is more stunning than a beautiful bride and groom with beautiful smiles!

Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is giving away a professional Teeth Whitening treatment for engaged couples. To win, you must follow these easy steps:

Fill the official “Save the Date: Teeth Whitening Sweepstakes” application.

Like the Official Facebook Profile for Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry.

Upload a 45s video where you explain why you need the treatment.

Remember to tag Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry on your video.

The video with the most likes will win the contest.

The winners will be announced on November 17th, with 1 Grand Prize Winner that will receive a “Teeth Whitening Sweepstakes” package (retail value $1,000 and will be selected by a committee formed by Serena Family & Cosmetic). 2nd place will receive a 2×1 coupon for professional zoom teeth whitening in our dental clinic, and 3rd place will get 25% off on professional zoom teeth whitening treatment in our dental clinic.

Make your special day extra special with this contest. Remember that when you look good, you will feel good about yourself. Studies have shown the better we feel about ourselves in front of the mirror, the more confidence we will portray to others when we venture out into the world.

When we have a whiter, youthful looking smile, it conveys health to others. Studies have shown that a person’s smile is a big influencer in how we are perceived on a first impression. It also shows others you take pride in your appearance.

Our Dentist in San Diego specializes in Philips Zoom Teeth Whitening technology. Philips Zoom is amongst the most progressive in-office teeth brightening. In a review made in the U.S., Philips Zoom Teeth Whitening is the no. 1 understanding asked for an expert brightening brand. You can accomplish your whitest grin with only one-hour treatment.

You can expect your teeth to be lighter by 1-2 shades in just one session. Comparing the tone of shade with the guide record and dental photograph is the next step. Results may vary from one’s person with another. Slight sensitivity may be present after each session, but it will wear off quickly.

Hence, the application of sensitivity-reducing gel after each session. You can expect some darkening or relapse of the tooth shade after whitening. If intake of food and beverages that darkens teeth continues, old teeth shade may revert to the original tone.

The “Save The Date: Teeth Whitening Sweepstakes” is open to individuals 18 years or older at the time of entry and is only open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia. This Contest is void outside the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, and where prohibited.

Employees of Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry or Contest Sponsors and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with such employees, are not eligible. This promotion only applies to couples with a scheduled to be wed in 2017.

About Serena San Diego Dentist

Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry offers top quality of dentistry in Clairemont, San Diego at affordable pricing! Dr. Serena Kurt has created more than 20,000 crowns and veneers during her 20 years of professional experience.

As your official Clairemont, San Diego dentist and dental implant provider, Dr. Serena Kurt will ensure that you get only the finest and most suitable dental care that you cannot simply find anywhere else!