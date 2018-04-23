Porcelain veneers in San Diego can have an affordable price at Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry. In our dental office, we know how important it is for our patients to have a beautiful smile. Self-esteem and self-confidence can be affected when we are not comfortable with the appearance of our teeth.

San Diego (PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2018

Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry: Porcelain Veneers with your Clairemont Dentist

Porcelain veneers in San Diego can have an affordable price at Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry. In our dental office, we know how important it is for our patients to have a beautiful smile. Self-esteem and self-confidence can be affected when we are not comfortable with the appearance of our teeth.

Patients cover their mouths every time they talk, eat or laugh in public because they are not pleased with the way their smile looks. We know all this, which is why we are committed to delivering exceptional service to all the residents in parts of San Diego.

Porcelain veneers are the best solution for people who are looking to give a better appearance to their teeth. If you are worried about the way they look, you can call us today and take advantage of the incredible summer promotion that your Clairemont dentist has for you. For just $39 you can enjoy a consultation with our expert in cosmetic dentistry Dr. Serena Kurt, including x-rays, dental examination and basic teeth cleaning.

Choosing us, you can achieve a better and long-lasting great smile. At Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry we can provide fantastic dental services using only the best equipment and dental technology.

Porcelain veneers are small porcelain laminates that mimic the natural color of your teeth providing functionality and durability because in our dental office you will find that our Dr. uses only the best materials to restore your teeth. They have a custom-made design, which means that they are made based on the needs of each patient. Veneers are used to close spaces between the teeth, to repair fractures or broken teeth, also to restore dental pieces that have severe stains, damage or are too crooked.

Regularly, veneers are made from resin too, but each patient can choose which material will prefer for the procedure. Our dentist can explain the aesthetic and functional differences that exist between porcelain veneers and those that are made of resin. However, the main differences between both materials are the durability, because resin usually last less than porcelain and can stain easily.

Most patients prefer porcelain for a more natural-looking, they see it as an investment since porcelain lasts for many years. These thin porcelain pieces may the best alternative for you. If you still have questions about this procedure, call us today at (858) 800 3909 to learn more about it.

Placing Porcelain Veneers

If you want to save money and time, call us today at our office in Clairemont to help you with the arrangements for your visit. We can help you to restore your smile.

About Serena San Diego Dentist

Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry offers top quality of dentistry in Clairemont, San Diego at affordable pricing! Dr. Serena Kurt has created more than 20,000 crowns and veneers during her 20 years of professional experience.

As your official Clairemont, San Diego dentist and dental implant provider, Dr. Serena Kurt will ensure that you get only the finest and most suitable dental care that you cannot simply find anywhere else!