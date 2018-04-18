Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry: Overcoming Dental Fears

We are proud to offer quality dental services to our community in Clairemont, Mesa. Our job is our passion, and we love our community by providing only the best dental care. We are working hard every day to transform the lives of our neighbors and visitors in the San Diego area by delivering remarkable dental work. Our 20 years of Dental experience is reflected in our positive patient experiences.

San Diego (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2018

Why choose us? Because our dentist, Serena Kurt knows how to treat patients who suffer from the anxiety of going to the dentist or those who fear feeling pain. Don’t worry; our dentist knows how to help patients because she is kind, careful and loves her work. In our office pain is a thing of the past. We are here to help patients overcome fears of dentistry during their visits.

We know how important it is to create bonds with our patients. Doctor Serena and her dental team are ready to help you overcome your fears to the dentist. Here you can find some tips that will help you:

Be honest: Let us know your fears. We will understand your situation, and the best thing is that if you are sincere, and find a better way to help you overcome them. Knowing our dentist in person will help you develop the confidence you need to overcome any fear.

Bring a member of your family or a friend with you. Taking someone you trust to your dentist appointment will also help. You can ask the dentist if that person can be with you at the time of your treatment. This person can even speak for you when it is not possible for you while you are having dental work done. She or he is someone who knows you and will add important knowledge.

Choose a great dentist like ours who can explain the whole process of your treatment adequately. This will help you feel in control of the situation. This will aid you to relax. You can also develop a communication system with the dentist, so she knows when you want to take a break.

Listen to music: ask your dentist to turn on music (usually there is music in the dental offices like Serena) or bring your headphones on during your consultation or dental treatment. Some people feel better listening to their favorite music, and maybe this method works for you too. Just make sure you don’t have the volume too loud so you can listen to the dentist’s instructions in case you should open your mouth wider or rinse it.

Ask for a break: dental treatments at Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry are not painful at all. But if you feel that you need a break to breath, just raise your hand or make the signal that the dentist will identify so she can stop for a minute.

Ask for topical anesthesia: Normally, anesthesia is just a small pinprick that does not hurt. However, if you feel more comfortable you can ask your dentist for topical anesthesia, there are even more different alternatives to it.

As you can see, there are many ways to aid you to overcome your fears. It is not always just the typical quote going “there is nothing to fear.” In Serena, we actually have strategies to help you defeat anxiety. Also, remember that it is important to relax by breathing deeply, and make sure you are comfortable in your chair.

Communicate to your dentist, so she can adapt your seat. Your Clairemont dentist knows that some treatments take some time, so it is crucial that you are comfortable all the time. We hope we have helped you with this information and remember that if you need any additional information, we are for you at (858) 800 3909

About Serena San Diego Dentist

Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry offers top quality of dentistry in Clairemont, San Diego at affordable pricing! Dr. Serena Kurt has created more than 20,000 crowns and veneers during her 20 years of professional experience.

As your official Clairemont, San Diego dentist and dental implant provider, Dr. Serena Kurt will ensure that you get only the finest and most suitable dental care that you cannot simply find anywhere else!