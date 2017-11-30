Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Now Available With CareCredit Financial Healthcare

Clairemont, San Diego (PRUnderground) November 29th, 2017

Many Americans don’t see the dentist unless something is wrong, and 56 percent of those without dental insurance skip preventive treatment altogether.

Their reasons for delaying or forgoing care: high costs and lack of price transparency, according to the 2013 U.S. Survey of Dental Care Affordability and Accessibility. But like forgoing health care, neglecting oral health could be a costly exercise in denial.

You may have been one of the thousands of patients out there putting off needed or cosmetic dental work.

Now, Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry & the CareCredit, with convenient special financing options for dental care, give patients one less reason to delay getting a healthy and beautiful smile.

CareCredit financial option helps more than 10 million CareCredit cardholders find the dental treatments they need, easy and affordable ways to pay for it.

Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is teaming up with CareCredit to finance same day porcelain veneers, dental implants, dental crowns, and many other treatments of the highest quality available at prices that can easily adjust to you.

There won’t be any more reasons to keep putting that new healthy & beautiful smile on hold with this new alliance.

For nearly 30 years CareCredit has been serving the dental community, earning the exclusive recommendation of most state and national associations and hundreds of practice management consultants, so you can be sure that your treatment will complete without having to unload a ton of cash beforehand.

In fact, the AADOM, the national professional association of dental office managers, surveyed its members and they identified CareCredit as “easiest to use.”

CareCredit is exclusively selected for their members by ADA Business Resources, 2 AGD, AADOM, AAOMS, and AAP and by 46 out of 51 State Dental Associations/Societies.

If you feel like CareCredit is a right fit for you, contact us at (858) 800 3909, so we can start the process and see if you qualify for this service.

Stop procrastinating and get the dental treatment you need with our San Diego dentist & the CareCredit today!

About Serena San Diego Dentist

Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry offers top quality of dentistry in Clairemont, San Diego at affordable pricing! Dr. Serena Kurt has created more than 20,000 crowns and veneers during her 20 years of professional experience.

As your official Clairemont, San Diego dentist and dental implant provider, Dr. Serena Kurt will ensure that you get only the finest and most suitable dental care that you cannot simply find anywhere else!