Serena Dental: Prevention is The Main Key to Achieve a Better Smile

When was the last time you went to a dentist in San Diego to get your regular check-up? If you can’t remember when the last time you were sitting in the dentist chair was, you are in troubles.

Prevention is the main key to achieve better oral health and a better smile. The reason? If you have cavities, your dentist in Clairemont can see them during your consultation. If you don’t go to a dentist, these cavities can overgrow, and make their way to the rest of your teeth or even worse.

When you have untreated cavities and your mouth, there are several stages you can experience.

One of these stages could be that since you didn’t get treatment for a cavity, the infection spread until reach the pulp of your tooth.

If the infection makes its way until your tooth pulp, you can be sure that you are going to need a root canal.

A root canal is performed when the infection reaches the pulp of your tooth, and you feel severe pain in it. This tooth has too much damage to give your dentist the opportunity to treat it without using the endodontic procedure.

If you have insurance, probably the coverage will help you to pay the dentist bill.

A root canal in San Diego is a little bit expensive because involves a lot of work, X-rays and more exams before the beginning of the treatment. So, take into account that if your tooth has severe damage, probably you are going to require a crown, and you can be sure that that procedure will amazingly increase the final amount to pay.

A dental crown can also be costly because are custom-made involving tons of work to make it the size and shape patients need.

Our head dentist at Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry will remove the damaged spots on your tooth, plus, is going to remove the rest of the enamel to make room for the crown.

Some people believe that they can skip this step to save money, but once you have damage in your tooth and the infection reached the pulp, you will need the root canal to avoid the extraction of your tooth.

When you don’t get a root canal, you can lose your tooth, and if that happens, things can only get worse. Your dentist can perform the removal of your tooth, but you can just leave the gaps in your mouth because that can bring you even more problems, especially if you used to wear braces.

The Sooner, the Better

Missing teeth can cause misalignment causing problems to people who wear braces in the past. The patient can lose the investment he put on his braces due to one single missing tooth.

Even when your teeth know where they belong, they can move if they have gaps that let them.

The bottom line here is that you must go to your dentist as soon as you begin to feel that something is wrong with one or more of your teeth. Set an appointment as soon as you start to feel sensibility or pain.

Sometimes patients say that they don’t have enough time to attend dental appointments. They see it as losing time, or they tend to think that they will be fine because they brush their teeth every day.

The truth is that patients can lose a lot of time from work or school if a dental emergency shows up. Not everyone has the fortune of being healthy by only brushing their teeth.

Brushing is a way to prevent that bacteria eat our teeth, but definitely, it is not enough.

Teeth cleaning must be performed at least twice a year to get rid of all the tartar and plaque in our teeth. Tartar can cause gum diseases that easily can turn into periodontal disease.

If you don’t know what a periodontal disease can do to your teeth, you can see videos and some medical articles about this disease. The worse scenario of periodontal disease is losing all your teeth.

To avoid all these problems take actions that help you to prevent.

Most of the time taking care of your teeth doesn’t take more than 5 minutes a day, and a regular check-up consultation with our dentist often doesn’t take more than 30 minutes of your time.

Prevention and proper dental maintenance can help you to achieve better oral health.

