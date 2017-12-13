SEO National’s Damon Burton Takes SEO to the Masses with String of Radio Features

Damon Burton of internet marketing firm SEO National was recently interviewed on two leading national radio programs for business leaders.

Salt Lake City, UT (PRUnderground) December 12th, 2017

SEO National specializes in affordable and effective search engine optimization. The company’s president, Damon Burton, was recently featured on two national radio broadcasts: CEO Money and Experience Pros.

Burton is a well-known entrepreneur and consultant in the internet marketing industry. He founded SEO National in the Salt Lake City area in 2007 to help business leaders with search engine optimization and reputation management. Burton also founded Utah Sites, a leading web design firm.

Burton’s successful track record in the online marketing world caught the attention of national radio pundits, precipitating his recent interviews on CEO Money with Michael Yorba as well as Experience Pros with Angel Tuccy and Eric Reamer.

CEO Money, known as “America’s Business Show,” is a daily iHeartRadio program that features discussions with entrepreneurs and CEOs of innovative companies. Michael Yorba hosts the show, marrying 10+ years in media production with a broad background in corporate finance, commodity futures, and securities trading. The show focuses on businesses, people, and stories that reflect positive financial outcomes and inspire America’s business communities.

Experience Pros has been called the “most positive business show in America.” It has served the small business community since 2009. Hosted by Angel Tuccy and Eric Reamer, the show gives insights and business tips and features guest experts. Tuccy and Reamer are writers, entrepreneurs, talk show hosts, and eternal optimists who are committed to helping business owners achieve their financial goals.

Burton shared tips for improving search engine optimization and increasing revenue without breaking the bank.

“Rather than spending more, we help our clients spend smartly,” said Burton. “The trick is to stay on top of the latest trends in the industry. We help our clients capture and maintain page one rankings again and again because we understand what search engines and target audiences are looking for.”

SEO National clients include movers and shakers from Inc. 5000 and Shark Tank-featured companies. The firm offers monthly reports with measurable results and a relentless drive to keep companies in top-ranked positions. To learn more, visit www.SEOnational.com or call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285).

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.