SEO National Welcomes Predictive Security Software Company Ident Solutions

SEO National will provide online marketing for its newest client – visitor background check software company Ident Solutions.

Salt Lake City, UT (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2018

SEO National is a Utah-based company specializing in effective search engine optimization. The company is selective about its clients, prioritizing quality, long-term customer relationships instead of the typical high-volume, “turn and burn” approach within their industry. In keeping with the philosophy of quality business relationships, SEO National is proud to welcome its newest customer â€“ a cutting-edge predictive security software company that uses NCIC data, Ident Solutions.

Ident Solutions makes the country a safer place for everyone by managing authorization to critical infrastructure facilities. Their services are particularly effective to the 16 industries that the Department of Homeland Security identifies as “critical infrastructures.”

Chemical

Commercial Facilities

Communications

Critical Manufacturing

Dams

Defense Industrial Base

Emergency Services

Energy

Financial Services

Food and Agriculture

Government Facilities

Health and Public Health

Information Technology

Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste

Transportation Systems

Water and Wastewater Systems

Ident Solutions provides the tools and information to keep these critical infrastructures safe from unauthorized access.

Ident Solutions’ FedCheck software helps clients access NCIC data (National Crime Information Center) to achieve the highest degree of security when screening visitor backgrounds. FedCheck features ease of use and cloud-based functions, giving users quick access to the deepest layers of federal databases so that they can perform thorough background checks of potential employees, contractors, and facility visitors.

Damon Burton, SEO National President, said that he is excited to be part of Ident Solutions’ mission.

“Ident Solutions understands the importance of security to the community’s continued prosperity and safety,” said Burton. “FedCheck is an outstanding product that sets the bar high identity security software and background check systems.”

Burton remarks about Ident Solutions’ opportunity for growth.

“Ident Solutions is first to market within an up-and-coming niche,” said Burton. “Our passion is helping companies grow, and Ident Solutions is on the fast track with many exciting avenues for expanding their brand and services.”

SEO National has 11 years of experience helping companies achieve top search engine rankings. Their client list includes Inc. 5000 and Shark Tank-featured companies. SEO National is well-poised to increase Ident Solutionsâ€™ online visibility, search engine traffic, and profits. To learn more about SEO National, visit www.SEOnational.com or call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285).

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.