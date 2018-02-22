SEO National to Release Series of Search Engine Optimization Video Tutorials

SEO National will offer free Internet video tutorials to help companies improve their online presence through search engine optimization.

Provo, UT (PRUnderground) February 22nd, 2018

SEO National’s office is quaint but vibrant with splashes of their orange calling card throughout. Unique, for sure. That’s by design. This internet marketing agency is to the point; they want to deliver results. And that is the benefit of their latest announcement. In an effort to share their passion for helping businesses of all sizes improve their website traffic and organic sales, SEO National is launching a free series of video tutorials.

SEO National is currently developing video materials to build out into the free tutorials. The tutorials will cover all things related to search engine optimization.

keyword research

competitive analysis

blog topic brainstorming

content creation

infographic design

press releases

WordPress optimization, and much more

The concept behind the tutorials is to introduce effective search engine optimization to the masses. The project is the brainchild of SEO National’s President, Damon Burton, who is committed to sharing his passion with others.

“I have always strived to share my knowledge with others,” said Burton. “There’s so much to learn in this ever-changing industry, and I’ve realized over the years of the rewards that are brought from helping others in areas that I’m passionate about.”

SEO National employs cutting-edge strategies to help clients improve their rankings and increase conversions. Over the years, Burton has been asked many of the same questions about search engine optimization by customers and audience members at conferences. He hopes to address these issues with the tutorials.

“After hearing these pressing questions, I realized that I could create a video library of sorts to illustrate solutions and help businesses grow-which is what I love to do the most,” said Burton.

SEO National is a Utah-based search engine optimization company that started in 2007 to bring personalized attention to their industry. It prides itself on developing high-value, quality, long-term customer relationships instead of the typical high-volume, “turn and burn” encounters common to the industry.

With recording underway and the hiring of a new video editor, Burton anticipates that the first series of videos will launch in Spring 2018. To learn more about SEO National, visit www.SEOnational or call 1-855-736-6285.

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.