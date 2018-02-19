SEO National to Manage Search Engine Optimization for Dinosaur River Expeditions

Utah-based SEO National chosen to support fellow Utah company, Dinosaur River Expeditions's, growth through search engine optimization.

Vernal, UT (PRUnderground) February 19th, 2018

SEO National is a Utah-based internet marketing company that specializes in affordable and innovative search engine optimization. The company is selective in accepting new clients, favoring high-value, long-term customer relationships; making it all-the-more exciting to welcome their newest customer, Dinosaur River Expeditions.

Dinosaur River Expeditions nestled perfectly between Flaming Gorge and Dinosaur National Monument, famous for its huge repository of dinosaur fossils, and offers whitewater river rafting in Utah. The company is the only locally-owned and operated river rafting company nearby, bringing more adventure to customers with their back-of-the-hand knowledge of the area.

The company’s expeditions take rafters along the breathtaking canyons of the Green River, through the Gates of Lodore, and along the mighty Yampa River of Colorado. Dinosaur River Expeditions offers all-inclusive vacations, complete with the river trip, gear, delicious food, camp amenities, and transportation to and from the river.

“Dinosaur River Expeditions is up-and-coming and shares our dedication of the importance of branding,” Damon Burton, SEO National President.

“This company has set the bar high in its industry in terms of a quality product and a commitment to customer service,” continued Burton. “We are excited to welcome them to the SEO National family and foresee a rewarding future as we help support their goals for improving online rankings and increasing traffic and conversions.”

Burton founded SEO National in 2007 to bring his personal touch from the web development industry into the world of search engine optimization. The company employs the cutting-edge strategies for converting online visits to profits. To learn more about SEO National, visit www.SEOnational.com or call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285).

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.