SEO National to Help ZPtech.net Increase Public Awareness of MonoatomicGold and Liquid M-States

Zeropoint Technologies teams with SEO National to increase online awareness of "superhealth through modern metallurgy."

Salt Lake City, Utah (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2017

Utah-based SEO National specializes in affordable search engine optimization for companies that want to rank higher on Google, get more leads, and increase sales. Unlike the industry standard of aiming for high-volume “turn and burn” relationships, SEO National does not take on just any new clients. They look for up-and-coming organizations that they can forge high-value, long-term relationships with. That’s why SEO National is proud to announce their newest client, Zeropoint Technologies..

Zeropoint Technologies, or ZP.tech, based in Oakley, Utah, has made a name for itself selling monoatomic gold and m-state elements. The company sells dozens of different supplements across different categories, including monatomic gold powder, m-state liquids, and crystals. With the motto of “superhealth through modern metallurgy,” ZP.tech also offers products ranging from the highest quality meal replacement bars to Chakra-stimulating audio tracks.

“ZP.tech has reached an unprecedented level of success in an extremely unique vertical, and we are excited to help this rising company achieve its goals in the coming years,” said Damon Burton, SEO National President. “Branding is very important to ZP.tech, as it is to SEO National,” continued Burton. “ZP.tech has set the bar high in the way they have brought the benefits of monoatomic elements and formulas to the public.”

SEO National, founded in 2007 to enliven the search engine optimization industry, is proud to support ZP.tech’s success. Superior companies like ZP.tech go to SEO National because of their ability to convert site visits to profits. To learn more about SEO National, visit www.SEOnational.com or call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285).

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.