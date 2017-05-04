SEO National Releases Free Website Assessment Tool for Businesses

SEO National, a search engine optimization agency, releases free software to help companies evaluate the efficacy and competitiveness of their websites.

Salt Lake City, Utah (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2017

Since 2007, SEO National started as a “little guy” themselves and grew into an industry leader over the next decade. Now a respected search engine optimization agency for Inc. 5000 companies in New York, Shark Tank-featured retailers, and international real estate leaders, SEO National knows the importance of helping small businesses grow. In solidarity with organizations that may not be able to afford high-dollar analytical software, SEO National has released a free SEO report that enables any business, website owner, or blogger to assess their website’s performance.

SEO National stays at the cutting edge of search engine optimization strategies, helping businesses achieve top search engine rankings, increase traffic to their website, and ultimately increasing sales. SEO National uses a dynamic approach to every SEO campaign they launch, custom-fitting their strategies to their clients’ individual needs while working within their respective budgets.

SEO National’s new report auditor is a complimentary tool, allowing businesses to assess their online presence across the Internet. The SEO report auditor provides upwards of a nine-page report, showing how websites measure up to the competition and appraising a number of essential website components, including:

Page load time

Title tag

Meta description

Image analysis

Heading tags

Most used words

Copy analysis

Code analysis

Social media analysis

Mobile analysis

Backlink analysis

Domain analysis

The detailed analysis from SEO National’s report auditor can help companies know how to strengthen their website in order to stay ahead of the competition. It focuses on areas of concern and provides corresponding recommendations to help companies of all sizes fulfill website objectives.

“Large agencies have the luxury of spending big money to analyze the technical performance of their websites,” said Damon Burton, President of SEO National. “We’re leveling the playing field for businesses with limited resources by making our complimentary website auditor available to the public.”

SEO National is a leader in the search engine optimization industry. Their clients have included Shark Tank-featured businesses such as Spoonful of Comfort, eMoov-the United Kingdom’s leading online estate agency, and Inc. 5000 companies such as Deal Yard. Visit www.SEOnational.com or call 1-855-SEO-NATL to try their free SEO report auditor or to learn more about their services.

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.