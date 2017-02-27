SEO National Expands in Welcoming its Newest Client: Layton Implants

SEO National, a company dedicated to providing affordable, effective search engine optimization, welcomes periodontists Layton Implants dental practice as its latest client

(PRUnderground) February 26th, 2017

SEO National is a Utah-based company staffed by an eclectic group of internet marketers specializing in search engine optimization. The company offers top-quality website design and analtyics, and affordable search engine optimization to help customers increase their revenue. SEO National accepts only referrals and high-quality companies as clients. Instead of the all-too-common “turn and burn” relationships in the industry, SEO National builds strong relationships with its clients, focusing on quality, high-value, and long-term return.

SEO National welcomes its newest client, Layton Implants, the dental office of Dr. Reve W. Chaston. Chaston is a 2003 graduate of the Indiana University School of Dentistry. He is board certified by the American Board of Periodontology and is a member of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, American Academy of Periodontology, the Academy of Osseointegration, and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. He developed and is the director of the Wasatch Dental Hygiene Forum.

Dr. Chaston has two locations for his patients’ periodontal and dental implant needs in Utah: Layton and Bountiful. Dr. Chaston specializes in gingival recession, gingival cosmetics, bone loss, periodontal disease, and tooth replacement with dental implants. He values patient education and encourages his customers to be personally involved in making treatment decisions. He is a strong advocate of trust in a successful doctor-patient relationship.

“I am thrilled to welcome Layton Implants aboard,” said Damon Burton, President of SEO National. “Dr. Chaston has attained an unprecedented level of success and respect in the field of dental implants.”

“We are excited to help grow Layton Implants online exposure and assist the company in achieving its targets in the coming years,” continued Burton. “We respect their high degree of professionalism and their commitment to customer service.”

SEO National was founded in 2007 to offer affordable, effective search engine optimization to businesses. SEO is excited to help more customers discover the professionalism and high-quality care available at Layton Implants. SEO is committed to helping all of its clients convert site visits to profits. To learn more about SEO National, visit www.SEOnational.com or call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285).

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.