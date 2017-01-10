Semi-Finalists for the $15,000 Kairos Prizes Announced!

Dr. Ted Baehr, founder of Movieguide®: The Family Guide to Movies and Entertainment, announced today 20 semi-finalists for the Twelfth Annual Kairos Prize for Spiritually Uplifting Screenplays by First-Time and Beginning Screenwriters and seven semi-finalists for the Kairos Pro Prize for Inspiring Screenplays by Established Filmmakers.

The two winners will be announced Friday, Feb. 10 at the 25th Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala and Report to the Entertainment Industry at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Sponsored by Pure Flix Streaming and presented annually by Movieguide®, the Kairos Prizes award $15,000 to each winner whose work “greatly increases man’s love or understanding of God.”

This year’s semi-finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Kairos Prize for Beginning Screenwriters

Absolute Faith

Emotibots

Freedom Unchained

Freedom in Chains

Gamaliel’s Advice – Taking Down God

Guardians of their Dreams

Helping Hands

Jenna’s Light

Lone Mountain

Missing Baby Jesus

Schiffer’s Redemption

Showdown at Damascus

The Brief and Brilliant Reign of Billy Tread

The Carolina Story

The Palio

The Prayer Box

The Publication

The Right Cabal

The Apostle

Will You Rise?

Kairos Pro Prize for Established Filmmakers

Dark Days

Donuts with Jerry

Holiday in Heaven

The Extremist

The Great Surrender

The Humble Walk

The Living Water

Since 2006, the Kairos Prizes have championed the brightest new voices emerging from the world of screenwriting.

In addition to the Kairos Prizes, the highlight of the MOVIEGUIDE® Awards each year is the presentation of the two Epiphany Awards for Inspiring Movies & TV. The Epiphany Awards honor the best, most inspiring movie and television program of the previous year.

Author of “The Culture-Wise Family” and “How To Succeed in Hollywood (Without Losing Your Soul),” Dr. Baehr is chairman of the Christian Film & Television Commission® (CFTVC) and its family guide to movies and entertainment, Movieguide® (www.movieguide.org). CFTVC and Movieguide® are an international, non-profit ministry dedicated to “redeeming the values of the entertainment industry by influencing industry executives and by informing and equipping the public about the influence of the entertainment media.”

At the Faith & Values Awards Friday, Dr. Baehr will present highlights from Movieguide®’s 2017 Report to the Entertainment Industry, a comprehensive financial analysis of the movie business showing what kinds of movies and movie content moviegoers favor the most with their hard-earned money.

Every year, Dr. Baehr teaches at least five four-day filmmaking workshops, which include training in successful screenwriting.

For more information about Movieguide® or CFTVC, visit www.movieguide.org or call (805) 383-2000.

About Movieguide® Awards

