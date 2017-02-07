Self Help Graphics & Art To Host Inaugural Chicana/o Latina/o Printmaking Summit February 20-26th

Self Help Graphics & Art (SHG) has partnered with the Eastside Arts Initiative and the University of Texas at San Antonio, to produce a week-long “Inaugural Chicana/o Latina/o Printmaking Summit,” beginning February 20 – 26, 2017 at SHG, located at 1300 E. 1st St. Boyle Heights, CA. 90033. This summit will convene master printers, printmakers, printmaking studios and artists from across the nation to vision, hold space, discuss and plan ways in which printmaking legacy may grow and thrive. Daily roundtable discussions will begin at 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with evening printmaking workshops from 5 p.m. -8 p.m. A full schedule of activities is available at http://bit.ly/2ldBTRz.

Roundtable topics will include “The Master Printer, A Collective Pathway,” “Diversity and Inclusion,” “Sustainable Printmaking Practices,” and “Reviving Printmaking at Universities and Colleges.” The summit will be coupled with a supporting exhibition of works representative of the printmaking medium in the SHG gallery. Works include a representation of SHG prints from the 40th Anniversary, curated by Sybil Hernandez. Additional work to be exhibited in the gallery include 25 Vienticinco, which highlights 25 original print editions by Latina/o artists printed at The University of Texas at San Antonio; as well as Ni de Aqui, Ni de Alla, a look at contemporary Mexican printmaking from both sides of the U.S. and Mexico border, courtesy of Arizona State University.

“We have seen the important role that political poster and prints make in the push for social justice. Most recently through the We The People campaign during the Women’s March, and historically in struggles such as the United Farm Workers strike of 1965. We have developed this convening to bridge generations of printmakers, as well as to build a strategic plan for future generations. The Chicana/o Latina/o printmaking community has also recently lost maestros in the medium, such as Richard Duardo, Sam Baray, Fernando Salicrup, and Sam Coronado. Their departure leaves a large void in the printmaking community, and we hope this summit will activate the development of a national pipeline for master printers, by fostering the knowledge and relationships that these artists provided to our communities,” says Joel Garcia, Director of Programs & Operations.

The Summit’s workshops and demos will be led by renowned Master Printers including Pepe Coronado (Coronado Print Studio, NYC), Sandra C. Fernandez (Printmaking Center of New Jersey), Rogelio Gutierrez (Arizona State University), Malaquías Montoya (Taller Del Nuevo Amanecer or TANA), Juan Mora (University of Texas at San Antonio) and Humberto Saenz (University of Texas at San Antonio). Master Printers will guide artists from the conceptual stage to the completion of a print edition, by providing expertise and strategies, producing something that is reflective of the artist’s initial vision.

About Sponsors

Eastside Arts Initiative

The Eastside Arts Initiative is a grant-making program in partnership with LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and the California Community Foundation supporting new and innovative arts initiatives and fostering collaborations for furthering the arts in eastern Los Angeles County.

The University at Texas at San Antonio (UTSA)

The University of Texas at San Antonio is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge through research and discovery, teaching and learning, community engagement and public service. As an institution of access and excellence, UTSA embraces multicultural traditions and serves as a center for intellectual and creative resources as well as a catalyst for socioeconomic development and the commercialization of intellectual property – for Texas, the nation and the world.

Velasco Atelier Press

Based out of Los Angeles, Velasco Atelier Press is a publisher of fine art editions as well as a contemporary fine art printmaking studio specializing in digital printing, silkscreen/serigraphs, letterpress and more.

About Self Help Graphics & Art

Founded in 1970 in the heart of East Los Angeles, Self Help Graphics and Art is dedicated to the production, interpretation and distribution of prints and other art media by Chicana/o and Latina/o artists. Its multi-disciplinary, inter-generational programs promote artistic excellence and empower community by providing access to working space, tools, training and capital.

