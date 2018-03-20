See The Better Side of Human Nature in Judy Kelly’s Blessings and Curses

Olivia Douglas is undecided about becoming a priest even after she has completed seminary. She is adopted and for most of her life, she's carried a secret curse.

Bethesda, MD (PRUnderground) March 20th, 2018

Judy Kelly’s first novel, That Ever Died So Young, was a finalist in the Somerville, contemporary and literary fiction award, 2014. She has been attending writing classes and writing since her 3rd graders told her that her made-up stories “sound like real stories that you get from the store.” She began her writing career by making up all kinds of stories for her students who were having trouble reading. A “people person,” Judy loves to write about people. Blessings and Curses was an idea she had that came from her high school students who thought that they had nothing to give to society since many came from backgrounds riddled with hardships. She loves the characters of her novels and the trials they go through to solve their problems. She takes great care in forming each of her characters, and it’s no wonder that they all seem like people we know or people we are.

Copies of Blessings and Curses are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

Print and Electronic review copies available upon request

Contact: Justin Weeks / Sales Team, Black Rose Writing

sales@blackrosewriting.com

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.