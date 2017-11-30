SecretBrand (the Luxury Fashion Startup) it’s Live on Indiegogo!

SecretBrand adds another layer to the fashion world, unique clothing with unique artworks.

Traditional idea, a new approach, flawless execution. Live on Indiegogo.

New York & Indianapolis (PRUnderground) November 30th, 2017

SecretBrand adds another layer to the fashion world, unique clothing with unique artworks.

Traditional idea, a new approach, flawless execution. After all, this is precisely what art is. Women can begin to explore a new, superior, refined connection with what they wear. A transition from style or fashion to timeless art. There is something magical about owning a unique piece, and if it also contains that harmonious touch of a great artist, that single piece can find its place as a masterpiece. SecretBrand does just that; they are not only a fashion house, but they also want to provide you with art, fashion art. Young artists, new stars are joining every day to make women fall in love with their creations.

All backers interested in fashion, art, technology, software, and e-commerce are welcome. They will find something, SecretBrand being a multidisciplinary endeavor.

The keyword for this startup is “Unique.” Every dress in their workshop is printed only once. Just like the million dollars dress, every other design sold by them will be unique.

For everyone that wants to be first in line, they can support SecretBrand by joining their Indiegogo campaign right now. https://igg.me/at/SecretBrand

Jon Barack, the founder, says: “I’ve been asked: How can I say that SecretBrand makes art? Well, I simply answered, if you take the canvas and make a dress, what do you get? Art. I have to say, not only you wear it, but you also become part of it, a masterpiece, haha.”

The campaign has a lot of unique perks and more will pop up at certain times during the process. An example is the unique dress. A dress signed by the most designers in the world.

You can participate in its creation right now; the first backer designed dress, works like this: Each person can digitally sign the fabric if they buy the perk on Indiegogo. With each „signature,” the auction price of the dress rises. With 10,102 backers the auction price will start at one million dollars.

SecretBrand can be a solution to the embarrassing scenes happening at Award Ceremonies, Gala or Red Carpet events. Every day we see articles in the media about “copycat dresses,”same dress,” or “same outfits.”

Jon Barack: “I was asked, what catchphrase would be best: Yes, You Can Be Unique! or Make Your Dress Great Again! I didn’t make up my mind yet. Maybe you could help?”

About SecretBrand

SecretBrand* is a startup about fashion, art, technology, software, and e-commerce. Their unique selling proposition is clear: Unique Fashion.

It launched in the USA on Indiegogo, New York & Indianapolis, as a matter of fact, they have an exciting perk, choose the next location for the new office. The choices are London, New York, Paris, Milan or somewhere else. If you want to support them, take a look at their campaign on Indiegogo. You have the chance to sign one unique piece at this unique time.

Jon Barack is the founder of SecretBrand*. What he and his team of 30 professionals did is quite remarkable, they’ve managed to put up a system which makes it easy to get a unique full printed dress, online.

He holds a master’s degree in economics and developed niche markets for the last 25 years. A lot of accomplishments but also failures taught him valuable lessons that he brings to this project. He likes to say that you can have resources and a good idea, but the team makes or breaks a project. Ideas are one dime a dozen, but a good team is not.

SecretBrand * (*currently undisclosed brand luxury fashion)