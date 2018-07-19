Second Son Launches New Historical Fiction Series, the Second Son Chronicles

Fans of Renaissance and medieval fiction can embark on a new journey through their favorite time period.

Debut novelist Pamela Taylor brings her love of history to the art of storytelling for the first time. Second Son, volume 1 of the Second Son Chronicles, introduces readers to Alfred, whose grandfather, the king, foresees for him a mysterious destiny. But when he’s taken captive for ransom, how is he to survive to discover what that destiny might be? Get a sneak preview at https://www.secondsonchronicles.com/samplers/second-son-sampler/.

For fans of Ken Follett and Bernard Cornwell . It is the dawn of the Renaissance, a time when new ideas are just beginning to emerge. Alfred — the eponymous second son — comes of age in the enlightened court of his grandfather. Alfred is convinced that his life will be unremarkable, spent in diligent but mundane service to king and kingdom. His grandfather, however, foresees for him a special destiny.

It is also a time when peace and stability are tenuous, and threats can arise from unexpected quarters. Taken captive while on a mission for the king, Alfred is held for ransom and taken ever farther away from his home. With his prospects dwindling, he must find a way to survive if he is ever to fulfill that mysterious destiny.

Copies of Second Son are available at all major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Black Rose Writing

