Seattle Reign Beat-Out UCLA Bruins in Second Annual Pro-Am at SilverLakes

SoCal Soccer fans were the true winners, experiencing a nail-biting and energizing clash of the most skilled women in the game today!

Norco, CA (PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2018

Soccer fans and enthusiast from throughout Southern California braved a chilly winter evening on March 13, 2018, to experience the second annual pro-am match-up between the Seattle Reign and the UCLA Bruins women’s soccer program at SilverLakes, the state-of-the-art 130-acre soccer and equestrian facility in Norco, Calif. The temperature on the field quickly heated up as Word Cup champion Megan Rapinoe wowed her opponents and electrified the thousands gathered in the jam-packed stands as she and her teammates took an early lead. The UCLA Bruins held their own against the professional league competitors but were ultimately defeated – with a final score of 4-0.

“It was an incredible experience for me to bring the highest level of competition to Norco for the local fans. Equally uplifting was the chance to engage and play with an incredible group of collegiate players. The UCLA team was very talented, and I am sure that I will be playing against and with many of them again soon,” said Rapinoe.

The evening’s festivities included more than an incredible soccer game. The entertainment included; a family fun festival, food trucks and a meet and greet with Seattle Reign players Lauren Barnes and Megan Oyster prior to the game. Fans were also treated to exhibition games by Legends FC & Slammers FC, two leading elite-level club soccer programs in Southern California. Many of the fans hailed from these large soccer organizations and were treated to a chance to dream about where their path in the sport may take them.

“At SilverLakes our mission is to enable young athletes to reach their full athletic potential. Part of this effort is to demonstrate where, though hard work and dedication, their athleticism and perseverance can take them. We are grateful for the incredible support of UCLA and the Seattle Reign for making this second annual opportunity possible,” said RJ Brandes, General Manager of SilverLakes.

