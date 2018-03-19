Seatcraft Launches New Apex Home Theater Seats

Advanced Design & Functionality Creates Elegant, User-Friendly Seats

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) March 19th, 2018

The craftsmen at Seatcraft, the leading home theater seating manufacturer, introduce their latest design, the Seatcraft Apex. The Apex elevates the home entertainment experience through best-in-class technology and design, bringing home theater seating craftsmanship to a new level of luxury.

The Seatcraft Apex features independent power headrest, lumbar, and recline, controlled by a brand new power panel that provides a comprehensive range of comfort options in Seatcraft’s most user-intuitive interface yet. The power headrests adjust with a push of a button to a number of different positions, reducing neck and shoulder strain. Power lumbar support is designed to adjust and support evenly against users’ lower backs natural curvature to reduce strain, as well as improve comfort and relaxation. The new power panel also includes a USB charging port, taking away one of the few reasons someone would want to get up from the chair.

While the technology in the Apex is impressive, the elevated design and attention to detail is what sets the Seatcraft Apex apart. The chair, made with the finest quality leather used in home theater seating, features a cross stitched diamond pattern that sets the Apex apart in any room.

The impeccable selection of quality materials and stitching continues into the Apex backrest, chaise footrest, and side arms, making the Apex a must-have for middle-of-the-room placements. The Apex boasts wall-hugging capabilities, too- making the chair as versatile as it is elegant. The wall hugger design only needs to be placed a mere six inches from the wall to fully recline. The arm accents feature an elegant sapphire LED glow that can be turned on and off from the power panel. In-arm storage is hidden inside beautifully stitched, padded armrests that flip up to reveal ample storage space for remotes, cables, accessories, and more.

Rick Galvez, VP of Product Design, shares, “We are extremely proud of the Seatcraft Apex and after months of design and development, are excited to reveal the chair. We only use the most premium materials and put a lot of thought into each design we produce, but the Apex elevates the home theater experience through our most luxurious design yet. We hope that our customers enjoy the plush relaxation and starling innovation found in the Apex as much as all of us here at Seatcraft do.”

The Seatcraft Apex is available in black, brown, or red at $1,519.00 per seat and can be purchased at 4Seating.com.

About Seatcraft

Seatcraft is a leader in the home theater seating industry with close to 40 years in business. Each Seatcraft product is manufactured with premium materials and outstanding craftsmanship, with a mind toward relaxation and innovation. For more information, visit Seatcraft.com.